Senior Wells Engineer - GCD - TSI

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Let me tell you about the role:

Would you like to join bp and help us embed a strong integrated operating culture to support the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient operations?

We are now looking for the Global Concept Development (GCD) Engineer to join our bp-TSI team in Pune, India!

You will act as the single point of contact and/or wells interface to the Resilient Hydrocarbon Major Projects organization for any new Major Project in Concept Development (front-end loading phases FEL-1 & FEL-2). Also accountable for the delivery & technical assurance of all the wells GCD deliverables including major decisions (Tier-1 & 2) as per bp’s Project Delivery common process (PDcp) document

What you will deliver:

Ensures that HSE and integrity policies are incorporated into designs and procedures.

Acts as the wells single point of contact for the Projects and GCD organisations.

Ensures that PDcp is adhered to within the Wells organisation.

Leverages new digital tools to drive efficiencies within PDcp and GCD work fronts.

Identifies required resources to progress projects in PDcp and GCD phases with the VP Wells Integration and VP Wells Regions.

Demonstrates personal HSE leadership.

Identifies wells risks for Major Projects and GCD work fronts and documents them into Tier 2 Risk Registers.

Identification of wells risks, development of well time & cost estimates and supporting the development of FM’s (Financial Memorandums) for the different PDcp planning stages.

Develops well cost and time estimates for major projects and early GCD work across different phases/stages of the project.

Drives standardization into progressing and managing projects business governance through their life.

Work with the Strategic planning manager/lead with the development of the wells strategic plans up to and beyond 2030

Support the GCD Unit Lead with wells Major Projects work fronts to select a safe, cost effective and competitive concepts

Support development of digital tools that assist with the development of early stage project screening

Provides coaching and mentoring for development of wells engineers and Graduate engineers to increase competency levels.

What you will need to be successful:

Must have educational qualifications:

University degree in Science / Engineering or equivalent technical degree

A valid well control certificate.

Minimum years of relevant experience:

Minimum of 12 years’ experience in drilling, completions or well interventions, with some exposure to high-value concept development and Front-end loading projects.

Must have experiences/skills:

HSE and Risk Management: Expertise in integrating HSE policies and managing wells risks.

Deep technical expertise in drilling, completion and workover/well intervention operations.

Deterministic and probabilistic wells cost and time estimate experience across different stages of a major project.

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to work effectively across multiple teams at once.

Ability to self-motivate and prioritise work fronts.

Manage multiple stakeholders, with varying priorities, across the organisation.

Motivate, set and achieve goals as part of a team.

A knowledge and understanding of the PDcp and ADP (Area Development Plan) process.

Ability to performance manage projects and support timely solutions.

Well operations experience.

Proven track record of development & training of others.

Good communication and team working skills.

Proactive, open to new ideas and ways of working.

Passionate about digital tool development.

Familiar with agile methods.

Project Execution: Skilled in cross-functional coordination, digital tools, familiarity with Agile working and understands the importance of adhering to internal practices and regulations.

Technical Leadership: Proficient in cost estimation, standardization, and mentoring engineers

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



