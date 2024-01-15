Senior Wells Engineer - NOJV

Job summary

Production & Operations



Wells Group



Job Description SummaryAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!This great opportunity is responsible for the provision of engineering expertise on the design, planning and execution of drilling activities, supporting drilling operations through technical leadership, and conducting activities in compliance with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.



This role is responsible for:

Providing the engineering expertise to get information on the risk related to the well operations and planning for the partner group(s) in the regional NOJV portfolio. This covers the full life cycle of well activities through Access, Exploration, Major Projects, Operations, Wellwork and Decommissioning.

Providing technical engineering guidance to partner Non-Operated Joint Ventures (NOJVs) when appropriate.

Reviewing partner NOJV wells Authorisation for Expenditures (AFEs) and associated designs and providing technical input to the bp decision makers.

Assessing the wells part of risk on all new NOJV activity in the region.

Attendance at partner meetings (by exception)

Transferring learning back into bp through Connexus and to partners.

Providing wells expertise to support key stakeholders in subsurface renewals (exploration), projects and the regional shareholder teams.

Working with the NOJV representative within finance/business development

Provides expertise to oversee the planning and operations activities of regional non-operated assets. Brings lessons and standard methodology from partners into the region and shares these with bp.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



