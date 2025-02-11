Senior Wells Engineer - RCC - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

About Role:

This is an exciting new opportunity for you to join BPs new Remote Collaboration Centre (RCC) in Pune. BPs RCCs utilize leading-edge technology to monitor all of BPs offshore drilling and completion activity globally. Our aim is to assist our regional teams in delivering flawless execution, in terms of both safety and performance.

This is an ideal opening for a Senior Engineer who wants to use their experience and expertise to optimize BPs drilling execution by managing a team dedicated to proactively identifying drilling risk and performance opportunities. You will work with the existing RCC Teams in London and Houston to monitor and optimize drilling parameters on all of BPs wells globally. You will frequently interact with our regional teams, and this is a great opportunity to broaden your experience in different operating environments and facilities, whilst working on a variety of operations.

Being part of the RCC Team will also give you access to a comprehensive development structure which will allow you to develop your own technical skills whilst delivering business value.

Please note that this is a rotational position based on a 21x21 day rotation, working 12hr shifts

What you will Deliver:

Act as the Line Manager for RCC Pune Engineers – responsible for their development, training and performance assessments

Assess and assure the technical quality of engineering work produced by the RCC Pune Team

Manage the team capacity to ensure work is delivered in a timely manner, and ensure spare capacity is used to deliver value adding projects for the RCC Superintendents

Lead the design and implementation of new digital tools

Perform Self Verification and Oversight activities

Perform after action reviews with the team, and embed lessons learned

Attend daily check-ins with other RCCs to discuss ongoing operations and determine focus areas

Upon request, provided detailed engineering analysis of events

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Degree in engineering, science, or similar subject

Minimum years of relevant experience:

Experience supporting drilling operations for a minimum of 12 years

Must have experiences/skills:

Extensive experience using torque, drag and hydraulics software

Strong leadership, teamwork and communication skills

Experience of coaching and sharing knowledge

Experience working at the rig site

Fluent in written and spoken English

Relevant Well Control certification

Why join bp team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that bp team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform complicated job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells (Inactive), OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover {+ 14 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.