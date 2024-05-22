Senior Wells Engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis:

This role requires a Senior Well Engineer to manage the future of the well stock in the North Sea Decommissioning hopper. The Decommissioning work scope calls for a multidisciplinary approach with the work commonly beginning as an Intervention scope and then progressing through various elements of well construction. Decommissioning activity levels are set to increase significantly through 2025 and 2026.



The Senior Engineer (SE) is responsible for providing engineering expertise and ownership of the delivery of well engineering activities. SE responsibilities include: delivery of activity that meet business objectives, addressing safety and operational risk, and verifying compliance with local regulation and conformance with bp requirements. The SE supports the Engineering Manager and Wells Superintendent by leading delivery of engineering products and can take delegation as needed. The SE provides coaching and mentoring to less experienced staff. The SE is capable of providing standalone engineering support for operations.



Key Accountabilities:

Safety and Risk Management:

Verify well control and process safety risks are identified and mitigated in well design / operations.

Lead self-verification (SV) and oversight of activities.

Lead oversight of well-specific Risk Register development including completeness and relevant preventions / mitigations. Facilitate an effective discussion of risks, preventions, and mitigations during procedural reviews.

Lead identification of HAZOP and risk assessment needs for emerging risks. Serve as independent challenger in risk assessments as required.

Conformance / Compliance:

Lead oversight of well design, permitting, and operations to assure compliance with regulations and conformance with bp requirements.

Lead communication with regulators.

Use expertise to challenge current standards and propose new approaches where appropriate.

Responsible for identifying and recommending MOCs or deviations if needed.

Leadership, ‘Who we are’:

Role model for ‘Who We Are’, our code of conduct, through words and actions.

Coach/mentor less experienced staff on Our Beliefs, How We Work.

Promote inclusion and seek to build enduring capability in self and others.

Promote and verify multi-functional integration in well planning and execution.

Experience and Job Requirements:

Educated to a Bachelor of Science in an engineering subject area or higher, or equivelent experience.

Track record of leading Well engineering design and operations, mentoring, and capable of providing standalone support.

Relevant well engineering/Interventions experience.

Relevant Deepwater experience.

Relevant Subsea Completions experience

Well Decom Operations Planning and Execution:

Lead the extended well engineering team (bp and contractors) to develop optimal well abandonment plans that meet program, HSE, performance, and life of well objectives. Conduct rig / yard visits as needed.

Review and verify well specific technical design documents and procedures (i.e. SoR, BoDs, engineering modelling, procedures, etc.).

Define intervention and well scope activity for accurate cost / time estimates (FM/AFE).

Assure utility and engagement of wells solutions support, RCC, ConneXus, and the Decom team to use industry standard methodology etc.

Lead and promote the documentation of knowledge management within the team and Connexus: findings, bstandard processes case histories using the relevant tools and databases.

Working with ConneXus and the Decom community to identify and embed applicable cross-regional and industry takeaways and new technology.

Support incident investigations. Assure ESQ2 process is applied and actions are closed.

Provide engineering oversight of contractor services and product quality, including new technology.

Verify the application of equipment assurance and QA/QC requirements.

Lead field wide collaborate with subsea teams to ensure requirements are incorporated in subsea equipment and operations (as applicable). Availability of certified subsea intervention equipment is a key long lead requirement. A strong subsea back round would be advantageous for this specific role.

Verify timely and accurate well handover documentation to next discipline taking ownership of well. Multiple handovers are expected as the well abandonment operations will be phased.

Management of all permitting requirements over extended periods including planning of updates for the NSTA.

Devise a realistic project plan that meets business needs and informs the NSTA of the decom plan.

Experience with control of work. TAR Planning and detailed knowledge of site safety processes.

Extensive experience with Maintenance Management Systems

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells (Inactive), OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover {+ 14 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.