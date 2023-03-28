Senior West Trader - Gas

About us
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.
In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
About the role
bp has a new opening for a Sr. Value Trader on our West Natural Gas Desk, based in our Houston office. The Sr. Value Trader will trade Natural Gas Futures, Basis and Swaps, within the relevant regulatory, legal, ethical, and internal compliance standards. The role will be responsible for market making across the US West and managing a portfolio of Physical and Financial positions in the forward market. The West Natural Gas Trading Team is part of the Gas Power and Trading America (GPTA) gas trading and marketing group. The team is responsible for Asset Optimization and Value Trading in the West and Midcontinent regions of the United States.
Who you’ll work with
The West Natural Gas Trading Team has a proven track record of delivering value to the wider GPTA organization. Our seasoned team partners with Analytics, Marketing and Origination, Power and NGLs, and the other regional gas teams to produce results. The team's depth of expertise and knowledge is the key to our success.
Accountabilities