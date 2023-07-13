Senior West Trader (Gas)

Job summary

About us Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company! About the role bp has a new opening for a Sr. Value Trader on our West Natural Gas Desk, based in our Houston office. The Sr. Value Trader will trade Natural Gas Futures, Basis and Swaps, within the relevant regulatory, legal, ethical, and internal compliance standards. The role will be responsible for market making across the US West and managing a portfolio of Physical and Financial positions in the forward market. The West Natural Gas Trading Team is part of the Gas Power and Trading America (GPTA) gas trading and marketing group. The team is responsible for Asset Optimization and Value Trading in the West and Midcontinent regions of the United States.

The West Natural Gas Trading Team has a proven track record of delivering value to the wider GPTA organization. Our seasoned team partners with Analytics, Marketing and Origination, Power and NGLs, and the other regional gas teams to produce results. The team's depth of expertise and knowledge is the key to our success.

Responsible for value trading U.S. West markets

Manage financial and physical gas positions in the forward market

Make markets on U.S. West basis markets

Support Marketing and Origination efforts in the West RegionAssist Physical Transportation and Storage strategies

Work with our Analytics team to build and refine supply and demand models across the region

Working with Compliance, Regulatory, Legal teams to ensure team is operating within bp's guidelines and standards

Minimum 7 years physical & financial gas trading experience in the U.S. or Canada

Demonstrated success trading a proprietary commodity book

Solid understanding of trading financial and physical natural gas instruments

Ability to lead peers and develop others

Excel under pressure, lead multiple tasks simultaneously, rapidly process information, and make decisions based on changing market dynamics

Experience with Strategy Development

Risk Management Expertise

Experience trading West Natural Gas Preferred

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation internationally



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



