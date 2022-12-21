Job summary

The Senior Wind Energy Yield Analyst will provide wind expertise across a growing portfolio of wind energy projects at bp, ranging from the appraisal phase to design, execution, and operation. Bp’s ambition is to have 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of the decade and this role will be of key importance to achieving this.



The role involves working closely with project optimization and value engineering disciplines as well as wider stake holders to develop and implement industry leading toolsets and methodologies. We’re looking for someone who’s keen to push boundaries within wind resource assessment through the application of innovative numerical/statistical approaches and to unlock and build value across our offshore wind portfolio.

This role is a senior-level position in bp’s expanding Wind Farm Design and Levelised Cost of Energy team within the new Offshore Wind business area. In this role , the successful candidate will help deliver wind resource assessment services across all aspects of our growing portfolio of wind energy projects.

We are looking for a candidate who is an expert in the application of existing state-of-the-art software for wind resource assessment and can help bp identify opportunities that unlock additional value in bid and active projects. Of particular interest is the understanding of how a digital environment may be utilized to optimize performance at individual assets and across bp’s global portfolio.

This role may also include the management and direct provision of technical services in site selection, site suitability studies, plant design, turbine layout for optimized energy production, due diligence as well as resource verification against field measurements.



Key Responsibilities:

Lead the development & maintenance of customized tools, primarily in python or MATLAB languages, to improve bp’s internal capability to efficiently assess potential wind-resource and to perform due diligence.

Analysis and interpretation of measured wind data using state-of-the-art statistical methods.

Modelling of wind flow using linear/non-linear wind flow models, including an understanding of uncertainty in the numerical approaches.

Identification of opportunities to reduce uncertainty in long-term resource assessments through the use of hindcast/climate simulations & statistical methods.

Due diligence and independent verification of third-party energy yield assessments.

Collaboration with metocean engineers to identify measurement requirements and work scopes for optimized engineering and demonstration of bankable energy yield assessments.

Lead turbine and array optimization opportunities through collaboration with other engineering subject areas (e.g., structures, mechanical, geotechnical).

Delivery of high-quality technical reports as well as preparation and review of technical tenders.

Maintain an awareness of the market and ongoing innovation in technology and research through participation in internal/external research and development projects.



Essential Experience Job Requirements & Behaviours:

A degree in meteorology, statistics, or engineering - or a closely aligned discipline.

A high level of understanding around the mechanical and structural aspects of turbine/array design and optimization.

A track record of innovation and leadership in the development of non-standard approaches to wind resource assessment.

Ability to communicate both verbally and in writing in a clear and effective manner.



Desirable Criteria: