The Senior Wind Energy Yield Analyst will provide wind expertise across a growing portfolio of wind energy projects at bp, ranging from the appraisal phase to design, execution, and operation. Bp’s ambition is to have 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of the decade and this role will be of key importance to achieving this.
The role involves working closely with project optimization and value engineering disciplines as well as wider stake holders to develop and implement industry leading toolsets and methodologies. We’re looking for someone who’s keen to push boundaries within wind resource assessment through the application of innovative numerical/statistical approaches and to unlock and build value across our offshore wind portfolio.
This role is a senior-level position in bp’s expanding Wind Farm Design and Levelised Cost of Energy team within the new Offshore Wind business area. In this role , the successful candidate will help deliver wind resource assessment services across all aspects of our growing portfolio of wind energy projects.
We are looking for a candidate who is an expert in the application of existing state-of-the-art software for wind resource assessment and can help bp identify opportunities that unlock additional value in bid and active projects. Of particular interest is the understanding of how a digital environment may be utilized to optimize performance at individual assets and across bp’s global portfolio.
This role may also include the management and direct provision of technical services in site selection, site suitability studies, plant design, turbine layout for optimized energy production, due diligence as well as resource verification against field measurements.
Key Responsibilities:
Essential Experience Job Requirements & Behaviours:
Desirable Criteria: