Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.
You will join us as a Senior Wind Turbine Engineer in the Wind Turbine Technology team. This team sits within the newly formed Offshore Wind organisation, where we are building the capability to deliver our bold renewables targets.
Your passion for engineering will connect with a company that enables you to contribute to major renewables projects on a global scale.
You will provide specialist engineering expertise to the offshore wind project development, including technical management and definition and verification of the wind turbine scope supporting the delivery of wind turbines to large offshore wind farm projects. Later, you will also provide engineering expertise to offshore wind farm operations, including maintenance, inspection and root cause analysis, proactively interacting with other partners to systematically resolve problems. You will drive coordinated, pragmatic solutions passionate about risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.
What you will deliver:
Provide technical direction to the wind turbine package team during the project development phase.
Provide technical expertise to project teams during the whole project life cycle, including installation, commissioning and operation.
Define and lead technical studies and advise on key project choices.
Specify technical aspects of the wind turbine package requisition including information requirements.
Steer and support negotiation of technical schedules of Turbine Supply Agreements.
Work closely with the Quality Manager to define test and inspection requirements
Participate in Technical Due Diligence assessments of new wind turbine models and follow up on their development.
Work in a coordinated way with the wider project and multi-functional teams to support delivery of robust, high-quality development assessments in support of investment choices.
Performance management and technical verification of contractor engineering including design reviews.
Ensure that the design & delivery of wind turbines and its components meet the quality requirements and provide technical advice to projects on quality issues.
Review and approve deviations.
Verify supplier documentation and handle the document review process, advise during inspection visits and support client verification of construction work.
Verify package technical close-out and handover to operations.
Collect lessons at key stages during the package management lifecycle to continuously improve portfolio technical knowledge.
Participate in the estimation of wind turbine projections for future projects
Support development of the subject area’s methodologies and processes
Promote innovation activities to ensure the use of the most promising new technologies.
What you need to be successful:
You will work with:
Why Join our team?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Apply now!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
