Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Engineering Group



Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.

You will join us as a Senior Wind Turbine Engineer in the Wind Turbine Technology team. This team sits within the newly formed Offshore Wind organisation, where we are building the capability to deliver our bold renewables targets.

Your passion for engineering will connect with a company that enables you to contribute to major renewables projects on a global scale.

You will provide specialist engineering expertise to the offshore wind project development, including technical management and definition and verification of the wind turbine scope supporting the delivery of wind turbines to large offshore wind farm projects. Later, you will also provide engineering expertise to offshore wind farm operations, including maintenance, inspection and root cause analysis, proactively interacting with other partners to systematically resolve problems. You will drive coordinated, pragmatic solutions passionate about risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Provide technical direction to the wind turbine package team during the project development phase.

Provide technical expertise to project teams during the whole project life cycle, including installation, commissioning and operation.

Define and lead technical studies and advise on key project choices.

Specify technical aspects of the wind turbine package requisition including information requirements.

Steer and support negotiation of technical schedules of Turbine Supply Agreements.

Work closely with the Quality Manager to define test and inspection requirements

Participate in Technical Due Diligence assessments of new wind turbine models and follow up on their development.

Work in a coordinated way with the wider project and multi-functional teams to support delivery of robust, high-quality development assessments in support of investment choices.

Performance management and technical verification of contractor engineering including design reviews.

Ensure that the design & delivery of wind turbines and its components meet the quality requirements and provide technical advice to projects on quality issues.

Review and approve deviations.

Verify supplier documentation and handle the document review process, advise during inspection visits and support client verification of construction work.

Verify package technical close-out and handover to operations.

Collect lessons at key stages during the package management lifecycle to continuously improve portfolio technical knowledge.

Participate in the estimation of wind turbine projections for future projects

Support development of the subject area’s methodologies and processes

Promote innovation activities to ensure the use of the most promising new technologies.

Engineering Degree or equivalent experience in a relevant subject area: electrical, mechanical, etc.

Substantial technical proficiency in wind energy engineering with broad understanding of the applicable codes and standards for the scope

It is encouraged that candidates are likely to have greater proficiency in a specific area of engineering due to degree course followed – electrical, mechanical, civil etc. This will be taken into account and, if required, support will be given for the successful candidate to grow their expertise in areas outside their core area of engineering knowledge.

Comfortable with setting technical direction and providing technical management

Understanding of the commercial impact of the technical choices, being able to take technical choices that improve the global project benefits

Proficient written and spoken English language

Chartered Engineer

Experience of engineering and delivery of major offshore projects

Experience with quality management processes for engineering, manufacture and installation partners

Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to communicate technical output to diverse partners

Experience in negotiating technical aspects of turbine contracts and supervising technical relationship with key suppliers

The Wind Turbine Package Manager in a project

Engineers from key contractors

Other engineering fields to ensure the most efficient design and management of technical interfaces

Multi-disciplinary teams locally and globally in the Offshore Wind department and across bp

Procurement, quality and support functions

The broader engineering community, ensuring knowledge sharing and best use of harmonies across other bp departments

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



