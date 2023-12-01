Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

About the roleWe are looking for a Senior Content Designer to join our fast-growing HXD team, to cooperate closely with Product Design Leads to input into and implement all product design activities across projects, using user insights and the design system to create beautifully designed, human centered products. This candidate will be passionate about pushing the limits of visual design and its relationship with user experience in regard to, user journeys, usability, accessibility and information architecture. This person will be proficient in crafting wireframes and both low and high-fidelity prototypes leveraging design thinking methodology. They will be curious, creative and proactive in seeking to test the boundaries of how product design implemented in multi-disciplinary teams.



Job Description:

Your skills

Collaborate with other Product Designers working on projects close to yours, sharing learning and insights with a goal to create flawless experiences between products.

Have a good understanding of design thinking methodology.

Be a supporting facilitator workshops that enable vision creation, product roadmaps, feature prioritization and ideation and the consolidation of workshop findings.

Understand the basics of typography, iconography, color, grid, spacing, layout and texture and all other Product Design outputs.

Knowledge of industry trends, Identify UI design solutions in response to latent or anticipated sociocultural trends.

Work with a team of designers in applying UX principles and user insights to your product.

Rapid human centered prototyping that can be tested to validate user insights and business assumptions, setting the strategic direction of the product.

Good communication in expressing your thought process and decision making around design decisions.

Desire to seek out user input and collaborate with User Researchers.

Taking an agile approach to work closely with a multi-disciplinary project team to test and iterate new product features against a product strategy, roadmap or backlog.

Optimally consolidate and communicate key findings and insights cross-functional and to key stakeholders, actively engaging with the product team, representing the bp design philosophy and advocating for the user.

Operate at least one digital design tool (e.g. Sketch, Adobe XD, InVision).

Your Accountabilities

Understanding of the standard methodologies, processes and ways of working in Product Design (UX/UI).

Writing and publishes pages, forms and knowledge articles in line with content standards

Defining requirements with service owners

Working with designers on new journeys

Checking quality of translations and updating based on testing and feedback

Reviewing site analytics and optimizing content to support programme objectives

Reviewing and sharing of analytics and measurement metrics to stakeholder team, including identifying opportunities for improvements

Passion for visual design implementing and feeding into design systems.

Core UX skills and knowledge of UX standard processes, user flows, wireframing.

Collaboration with other designers.

You’re required to have

BS/MS Degree; preference for Human Computer Interaction, Product Design, UX Design or Computer Science; or equivalent experience.

Knowledge of Agile or Lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative, agile environment is a plus.

A portfolio that highlights your approach to problem solving coupled with your skills in visual design and UX.

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Nice to have

Good understanding of Service Design and User Research practices, knowledge of information architecture and the ability to facilitate a design thinking workshop.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



