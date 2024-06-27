Senior data analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

About bp/team: bp’s Innovation & Engineering (I&E) organization is the central organization for all software and platform development. We build all the technology that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream energy delivery to our customers. We have a variety of teams depending on your areas of interest, including infrastructure and backend services through to customer-facing web and native applications. We encourage our teams to adapt quickly by using native AWS and Azure services, including serverless, and enable them to pick the best technology for a given problem. This is meant to empower our software and platform engineers while allowing them to learn and develop themselves.

Responsibilities:

Be a link between business and digital organizations and part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other analysts, product managers, data scientists, data engineers, software engineers, data managers and business partners!

Provide actionable, data-driven business and product insights by combining deep statistical skills, data manipulation capabilities and business sense.

Maintain metrics and build dashboards. Autonomously complete data analysis. You apply existing data & analytics strategies relevant to your immediate scope. You partner with data engineers to define and build simple data models. You integrate existing tools to automate data ingestion, data manipulation, quality control and data analysis. Implement to and advocate for data analytics standard processes.

Present results to peers and team members. Collaborates with customers.

Qualifications:

• Any Engineering in a quantitative field, preferably statistics.!

• Hands-on experience (typically approx 8-12 years) carrying out data analytics, data mining and product analytics in sophisticated fast environments.

• Applied knowledge of data analytics and data pipelining tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.!

• Advanced SQL knowledge

• Deep understanding of a few and a high-level understanding of several commonly available statistics approaches

• Thorough understanding of underlying mathematical foundations of statistics, including knowledge of experimental design and analysis and causal inference from observational data.

• Well versed with scripting experience in R or python.

• Ability to write and maintain data pipelines

• Customer-centric and demeanor. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining eye for detail.

• Good communication and partner leadership skills. Ability to lead large organizations through influence.

• Continuous learning and improvement demeanor.!

• Data and analytics degree!

• Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus. • No prior experience in the energy industry required.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.