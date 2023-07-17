Senior data engineer

Job summary

Grade H Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Role Synopsis: dataWorx is the name for the data team that is responsible for all data within these areas:Production & Projects including Health, Safety, Environment & CarbonRefining & OperationsWells & SubsurfaceBusiness Services including Finance, Procurement, People & Culture, Performance ManagementStrategy & SustainabilityWe are developing deep data capability to transform the access, supply, control and quality to our vast and ever-growing reserves of data. The dataWorx team covers many data sub-disciplines, including data science, analytics, engineering and management as well as specialist areas such as geospatial, remote sensing, knowledge management and digital twin. The dataWorx team is looking for outstanding data engineers to power this transformation and unlock the value of our digital assets to power our journey to net zero emissions and build a new, sustainable bp.Key Accountabilities:Architects, designs, implements and maintains reliable and scalable data infrastructureWrites, deploys and maintains software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure dataDesign, develop, and deliver large-scale data ingestion, data processing, and data transformation projects on AzureMentor and share knowledge with customers as well as provide architecture reviews, discussions, and prototypesWork with customers to deploy, manage, and audit best practices for cloud productsAdheres to and advocates for software engineering best practices (e.g. technical design and review, unit testing, monitoring, alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation)Deploy secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements; develops, maintains and improves CI / CD pipelineService reliability and following site-reliability engineering best practices: on-call rotations for services they maintain, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs. Design, build, deploy and maintain infrastructure as code. Containerizes server deployments.Actively contributes to improve developer velocityWork closely with other data engineers, software engineers, data scientists, data managers and business partnersDesirable Experience and Capability: Years of experience: 8 to 12 years with minimum of 5 to 7 years relevant experienceRequired Criteria: Deep and hands-on experience (typically 5+ years) designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environmentsHands on experience with:Databricks and using Spark for data processingConfiguring Delta Lake on Azure DatabricksPython, Scala, SQLC#, ASP.NET, MVC, .NET Core, .Net Framework (4.6) JSON, and API development (optional)Azure Data FactoryAzure Data Lake, Azure SQL DB, Synapse, and Cosmos DBData Management Gateway, Azure Storage Options, Stream Analytics and Event HubsDesigning data solutions in Azure incl. data distributions and partitions, scalability, disaster recovery and high availabilityAdvanced hand-on experience with different query languagesExperience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systemsDeep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stagesStakeholder management and ability to lead large organizations through influence



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



