Senior data engineer

Job summary

Data and analytics will play a central role in helping accomplish our net-zero ambition. We are looking for Senior Data Engineers to join us on this amazing journey. Specifically, you will be part of the data & analytics center of excellence (CoE) working on a wide range of data infrastructure and data engineering projects across bp. In addition, the CoE is responsible for setting the data & analytics strategy, best practices and standards across the company and is building learning and development paths for fellow bp employees and data & analytics discipline members.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other data engineers, software engineers, data scientists, data managers and business partners.

• Architects, designs, implements and maintains reliable and scalable data infrastructure.

• Writes, deploys and maintains software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality assure data at bp.

• Adheres to and advocates for software engineering best practices (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation),

• Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements; develops, maintains and improves CI / CD pipeline, • Responsible for service reliability and following site-reliability engineering best practices: on-call rotations for services they maintain, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs. Design, build, deploy and maintain infrastructure as code. Containerizes server deployments.

• Actively contributes to improve developer velocity.

• Mentors others.

Years of experience: 8 to 12 years with minimum of 5 to 7 years relevant experience Required Criteria

• Deep and hands-on experience (typically 5+ years) designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments

• Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C++)

• Advanced SQL knowledge

• Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems

• Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages Preferred Criteria

• Strong stakeholder management and ability to lead large organizations through influence

• Continuous learning and improvement mindset

• No prior experience in the energy industry required

Key Behaviours

• Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community and our planet

• Curious: Seeks to explore and excel

• Creative: Imagines the extraordinary

• Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.