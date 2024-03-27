Senior data engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Responsibilities:

Delivered agreed scope to stakeholders. Enhancement of dashboards in AGT regions to be ready for full deployment into production and also development of North Sea MVP dashboards, deployed into production as well.

Lead Daily standups, sprint planning and participate in team retrospectives in effort to facilitate transition of team from Kanban to Scrum

Improve mapping of tags between Source system (PSS, AMS, Plant Triage) with SAP PM in existing AGT region and also define logic for new mapping use cases in other regions (North Sea & GoM) with a mapping percentage of over 90%

Interpret requests made by stakeholders and translate them into definable tasks and goals for developers in the team to perform while supporting them throughout the way as well as engage with stakeholders to overcome blockers faced.

Streamline & centralize existing workflows and on-boarding processes of Asset Intelligence to make Management of Change process a more convenient and agile process.

Obtained in depth understanding of the technical scope of Asset Intelligence

Enhance hands-on knowledge of Databricks

Assist Sonia in managing requests with Engineering team (ADL) as well as implement solutions in working through bottlenecks and overcoming dependencies previously faced with the pipelines and workflows

Completed 4 databricks technical trainings learning paths in relation to data engineering

Completed Scrum Fundamentals Training on My Talent & Learnings

Qualifications

BS degree in computer science or related field

AWS Cloud experience is highly preferrable

This is a people manager role, so experience in leading, growing and developing a data engineering team is a must.

Deep and hands-on experience in designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments

Experience in a technical leadership role, overseeing projects

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Scala, Java, C#) Solid database and SQL knowledge

Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems

Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages

Strong stakeholder management and ability to lead teams through managerial and technical influence

Continuous learning and improvement mindset

No prior experience in the energy industry required

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.