Senior data engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

IT&S Group



Years of experience: 8 to 12 years with minimum of 5 to 7 years relevant experience

Required Criteria

Deep and hands-on experience (typically 5+ years) designing, planning, product ionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Py-spark, Python, Java, C++)

Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed data pipelines on AWS/Azure cloud (preferably AWS)

Advanced data modeling and dimensional modeling knowledge

Advanced SQL knowledge

Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages

Experience of working in relational and non-relational data bases

Experience using Azure DevOps , GitHub

Continuous learning and improvement attitude

Desirable criteria

Strong customer management and ability to lead large organizations through influence

Experience of working with Azure / AWS IoT services

Experience of working in Energy/Utilities industry

Key Behaviours

Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community and our planet

Curious: Seeks to explore and excel

Creative: Imagines the extraordinary

Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.