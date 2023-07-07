Senior data engineer – dataworx

Job summary

Role Synopsis: As part of bp “reinvent”, we have created a major new business line called “Innovation & Engineering” (I&E). One key remit of this group is to drive the transformation of the company through its use of digital and data. A major digital sub-team within I&E is Digital Production & Business Services (DP&BS). DP&BS are responsible for all digital and data initiatives and operations across the following areas of the bp business: Production & Projects including Health, Safety, Environment & Carbon Refining & Operations Wells & Subsurface Business Services including Finance, Procurement, People & Culture, Performance Management Strategy & Sustainability “DataWorx” is the name of the data team that is responsible for all data within these areas and we are developing deep data capabilities to transform the access, supply, control and quality to our vast and ever growing data reserves that are measured in Petabytes. The Data Worx team covers many data sub-disciplines, including data science, data analytics, data engineering and data management as well as specialist areas such as geospatial, remote sensing, knowledge management and digital twin. The Data Worx team works with a wide variety of data from structured data to unstructured data & we also work on Real-time streaming data processing along with Batch data processing. Key Responsibilities : Architects, designs, implements and maintains reliable and scalable data infrastructure Leads the team to write, deploy and maintain software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data Architects, designs, develops, and delivers large-scale data ingestion, data processing, and data transformation projects on the Azure cloud Mentors and shares knowledge with the team to provide design reviews, discussions and prototypes Leads customer discussions from a technical standpoint to deploy, manage, and audit best practices for cloud products Leads the team to follow software & data engineering best practices (e.g. technical design and review, unit testing, monitoring, alerting, source control, code review & documentation) Leads the team to deploy secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements; develops, maintains and improves CI / CD pipeline Leads the team in following site-reliability engineering best practices: on-call rotations for services they maintain, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs. Design, build, deploy and maintain infrastructure as code.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Job Requirements :

Education :

Bachelor or higher degree in computer science, Engineering, Information Systems or other quantitative fields

Experience :

Years of experience: 8 to 12 years with minimum of 5 to 7 years relevant experience Deep and hands-on experience (typically 5+ years) designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments Hands on experience with: Databricks and using Spark for data processing (batch and/or real-time)Configuring Delta Lake on Azure Databricks Languages : Python, Scala, data distributions and partitions, scalability, disaster recovery and high availability Data modeling with relational or data-warehouse systems Advanced hand-on experience with different query languages Azure Devops (or similar tools) for source control & building CI/CD pipelines Understanding Data Structures & Algorithms & their performance Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages Stakeholder management and ability to lead large organizations through influence Desirable Criteria :Strong stakeholder management Continuous learning and improvement mindset Boy Scout mindset to leave the system better than you found it



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.