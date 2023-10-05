Job summary

Senior Data Manager – Wells and SubsurfaceWe are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the few companies equipped to solve some of the big, complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world reach net zero.Critical to achieving bp’s digital ambitions is delivering our high-value data and analytics initiatives and enabling the technologies and platforms that will support those objectives. We are developing deep data capability to transform our vast and ever-growing data reserves' access, supply, control, and quality.We are looking for a Senior Data Manager to join the Wells and Subsurface data insights product team to represent the data and analytics discipline and support the development of business-required digital products.The Senior Data Manager will have expertise in data management, analytics, engineering, and science solutions in digital product development.They will join a squad as part of the wider Wells and Subsurface data management team within bp dataWorx.The Wells and Subsurface Senior Data Manager will interface closely with other Wells and Subsurface data managers, product teams, and business stakeholders to develop data and analytical solutions to meet business requirements.The Wells and Subsurface Senior Data Manager is a technical role for those passionate about data and analytics, keen to innovate and provide insights on data to inform better business decisions.



Job Description:

· Data Domain Knowledge: Provide deep data domain knowledge and business context around Wells and Subsurface, data products, and other industrial data sources.

· Data Manipulation: able to cleanse, transform, reconcile, and standardize data by creating new or modifying existing scripts/automation as needed to ensure high-quality data is available to meet business requirements. Work with business stakeholders and digital technical squads to coordinate data access and ingestion opportunities to support business requirements. Leverage knowledge of data models and business processes and upskill others in data manipulation best practices.

· Coding: identify opportunities for code re-use and productionize it into data management software systems in your immediate business entity/enabler area. Advocate for coding best practices across your immediate team (e.g. unit tests, checks code into git, code review).

· Automation: collaborate with Data Engineers to build new tools and approaches to automate data ingestion, data integration, manipulation, and quality control, where needed. In addition to being hands-on yourself, you ensure your team re-use or build on top of existing work. Advocate for tech debt removal, build and maintain scalable and re-usable systems that are used by others, and identify high-value data sets and opportunities for automation.

· Standards (internal + external): define, author, and own internal standards and workflows (as needed); drive these to agreement and adoption in a subset of your business entity. Drive and adhere to data privacy and digital security standards (Digital Security Policy, etc.) to ensure the security of bp data.

· Best practices: provide insight into industry and technology trends and best practices; advocate for data management best practices (including best practices on decommissioning and archiving data) in your immediate area; review others' work and ensure high quality and reproducibility standards are met. Author / guide internal data management best practices in data domain areas of expertise (as needed).

· Right approach/tool choice: understand a wide range of several commonly available Data Manager approaches and tools; have an iterative mindset.

· Architectural Design: provide content and input for data models and data integration as a result of understanding of multiple data domains; you validate the data architecture solution from a customer/consumption/usage viewpoint.

· Citizenship: engage in honest conversations, encourage team members to ask questions, and actively listen to concerns. Inclusive: collecting diverse opinions and ideas, seeking out the silent voice. Leverage your own skills & experience to upskill others. Understand how your work with data impacts bp with respect to safety, cost, or other high-value impacts. Able to identify continuous improvement opportunities to create safer operations, reduce cost, or other opportunities with data.

· Autonomy in problem identification and problem breakdown: end-to-end project ownership: independently identify problems to be solved in your team / sub-area due to in-depth technical and business understanding. Able to grasp vague, complex, and broad problems and break them down into actionable sub-problems and tasks, disseminated to more junior team members.

· Stakeholder Management: proactively reach out to stakeholders to support product development and suggest solutions.

· Change Management: recognize and effectively build, communicate, and manage the business case for change – the costs and the benefits, building energy around the change. You use change as an opportunity to advance business objectives.

· Communication Skills: effectively communicate orally and in writing to a technical and non-technical audience.

· bp, I&E, Data & Analytics values: foster a culture that enables the bp, I&E and Data & Analytics values.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in computer science, statistics, mathematics, Information Technology, Engineering, or related field.

· At least 5+ years of industrial experience.

· Business domain knowledge and experience gained from the energy industry.

· Hands-on experience with modern, large-scale databases (EDM, Rushmore).

· Solid knowledge and skills in SQL/and scripting in Python.

· Proficient at digesting, understanding, and analyzing large amounts of data.

· Deep understanding of data models, data standards, and processes.

· Customer-centric and pragmatic mindset.

· Focus on value delivery and swift execution while maintaining attention to detail.

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

· Stakeholder management and ability to lead through influence.

· Experience in data program management, including roadmap development, agile project management, product delivery, and customer support.

· Continuous learning and improvement mindset.



