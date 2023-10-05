Senior data manager

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

In this position, you will be providing data management support to our Deepwater area team.Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.



Job Description:

You will be responsible for:

managing subsurface data for the Geology and Petrophysics discipline

ensuring all data is loaded and managed in appropriate interpretation systems to support subsurface exploration and development projects.

automating and optimizing tedious workflows to add efficiency to the data management processes.

creating standards workflows

analyzing metadata in dashboards for data qc and completeness in systems of records

liaising between the key business stakeholders and data product teams to identify continuous improvement opportunities.

leading and mentoring junior-level staff and contractors for efficient project delivery in an Agile way

collaborating with global teams to share knowledge and expertise.

Geological Data includes well and reservoir modelling data such as well headers, porosity, permeability, reservoir architecture, data derived from geochemical samples, and metadata such as Unique Well Identifiers and well coordinates. Typical data store is in Petrel/Studio and bp systems of record.



Petrophysical Data includes well logs and petrophysical analysis. Data types include wireline, MWD, borehole, sonic and core data. Typical data store is Techlog/Studio and bp systems of record.





Requirements

Oil and Gas domain experience specifically the wells and petrophysics domain but other domains may be considered as well

Automation skills in Excel, no code low code platforms, SQL and Python within Techlog

Experience working in technical applications: Petrel/Studio, Techlog/Studio

Experience in Master data management

Desirable

Software development experience, Python expertise preferred, can have experience with Scala or Java

Senior level candidates are expected to demonstrate Project Management experience, with Agile methodology preferred

Knowledge of MS Power Platform and Azure fundamentals

Knowledge of Data Modeling in NoSQL and relational databases

Experience being a technical lead for a data operations team

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.