This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Senior Data Scientist will be working in a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other data scientists, software engineers, data engineers, data managers, product owners and Portfolio managers. Working with diversified team and in inclusive environment

Build scalable, re-usable, impactful data science products, usually containing statistical or machine learning algorithms, in collaboration with data engineers and software engineers.

Carry out data analyses to yield actionable business insights.

Act as the accountable person for the statistical methods used to enquire data sets, design of Machine Learning models & defining the end-to-end data lifecycle of a data science project from play-test to production

Translate problem statement to data architecture

Work closely with business collaborators to understand business challenges

Break down data architecture requirements to tasks for other team members

Appraise current design patterns (ex: AWS) against requirements and adapt to the technology

Seek / promote automated pipelines / jobs

Communicate sophisticated ideas in a digestible way to the business

Implement to and advocate for data science standard methodologies (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation).

Present results to peers and senior management.

Coach, mentor and support the data science squad on the full range of end-to-end data science and solutions development activities

Required Criteria:

Any Engineering Graduate

Specialisation in Machine Learning or Data Science will be an advantage

Years of experience: 8 to 12 years with minimum of 5 to 7 years meaningful experience

Deep applied knowledge of data science tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.

Detailed understanding of underlying mathematical foundations of statistics and machine learning.

Customer-centric and pragmatic attitude. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C++)

Sophisticated SQL knowledge.

Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark).

Knowledge of experimental design and analysis.

Strong collaborator management and ability to influence.

Continuous learning and improvement approach.



Travel Requirement:

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.