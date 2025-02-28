Senior delivery manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Technology



IT&S Group



The Delivery Manager plays a critical role translating strategy into actionable steps and driving successful delivery of products, platforms, and services. This hands-on role is focused on day-to-day decision-making and ensuring the right products, platforms and services are being built and delivered efficiently. This role makes key decisions on feature development, balances stakeholder priorities, and ensures that deliverables are built to meet quality, budget, and timeline requirements. They work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with business goals and customer needs, enabling the seamless delivery of impactful solutions.

This role works with the Refining Solutions & Services team who provides digital solutions and support to critical operational refineries globally. This role will work with central teams delivering global & standardized solutions whilst staying close to individual business needs and innovation opportunities.

Technology delivery management: Oversee projects involving the development and implementation of products, platforms, and business processes to achieve desired business outcomes. Create and manage roadmaps, schedules, and budgets. Act as the main liaison between stakeholders, development teams, and business units globally dispersed, at various levels within and outside of bp. Incorporate Agile frameworks to align and track project progress, resolve dependencies, and ensure continuous delivery of value.

Oversee projects involving the development and implementation of products, platforms, and business processes to achieve desired business outcomes. Create and manage roadmaps, schedules, and budgets. Act as the main liaison between stakeholders, development teams, and business units globally dispersed, at various levels within and outside of bp. Incorporate Agile frameworks to align and track project progress, resolve dependencies, and ensure continuous delivery of value. Data-driven decision-making: Monitor a product, platform, or service's health and key performance characteristics to increase performance, ensure compliance, and optimize operation. Champion transparency across bp by showcasing work in progress, elevating metrics and seeking regular feedback from internal collaborators and users.

Monitor a product, platform, or service's health and key performance characteristics to increase performance, ensure compliance, and optimize operation. Champion transparency across bp by showcasing work in progress, elevating metrics and seeking regular feedback from internal collaborators and users. Resource and vendor management: Strategically manage internal teams, external suppliers, and technology partners to balance capacity and ensure efficient delivery without compromising quality.

Strategically manage internal teams, external suppliers, and technology partners to balance capacity and ensure efficient delivery without compromising quality. Financial management: Oversee budget planning, allocation, and tracking to ensure alignment with business objectives. Monitor financial performance, control costs, and provide accurate reporting to support decision-making and optimize resource utilization across projects, platforms, or services.

Experience working across complex, globally dispersed businesses.

Ability to deliver and maintain a strategy that aligns organisational actions, plans and resources with business objectives.

Drives successful uptake and user adoption of technical platforms and solutions. Takes point on product reliability issues impacting customers.

Identifies and tracks specific metrics to measure benefits. Monitors benefits against what was predicted in the business case. Prepared to identify, assess and produce a business case for new opportunities or changes in operational business environment to increase business and user benefits.

Good communication and influencing skills, with the ability to engage with a broad range of collaborators and prioritize demands

Excellence in balancing strategic priorities with tactical execution, with solid attention to detail.

Good understanding and ability to apply project delivery methods suitable for the program/ initiative (e.g Agile, Lean)

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



