Senior delivery manager

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

You will work with

This role collaborates closely with the Business Teams, Automation CoE Program Lead, FBT Team &

ERP Transformation Programme to lead an independent squad handling Automation Deliveries. You

will work alongside business stakeholders, enterprise architects, functional consultants, and third-

party vendors to develop and integrate the solution. This role will work within the Technology

DevOps Team and is encouraged to work in close collaboration with geographically diverse collaborators including Global Functional and Technical Product Managers and Owners and to collaborate with wider teams within Technology.

Let me tell you about the role.

As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, you will play a meaningful role in owning the design,development, configuration, integration, testing and ultimate implementation and support of ourAutomated Solutions. You will be responsible for driving the successful implementation and Optimization of Automated solution. Your expertise will play a pivotal role in streamlining financial

reporting processes, ensuring compliance with global accounting standards, and providing valuable insights to support informed decision-making at the group level.

You will be part of a DevOps team and will be expected to adopt the Agile framework around all aspect of the Product delivery and operations.

You will be expected to engage other Technology teams such as Architecture, Application Support, Digital Security and so on as required to deliver agreed activity.

What you will deliver:

· Work out on the overall Solution & Design of the New opportunities and ensure the best fit

solution is following governance process within CoE

· Continuous Improvement & challenging the status quo is your Go to Mindset across CoE

· Exploring all set of technologies available at your dispersal to create a To Be Solution & ensuring

its cost effective

· Work along with Architect on PoC’s / PoT’s & incorporate the same within CoE as part of New

Opportunity/ CR’s.

· Business Case creation & understanding of key business metrics is a must.

· Collaborates with Program Manager to define the plan for the sub-portfolio based on market

research and goals of the business for value generation.

· Leads DevOps squads to build and run digital applications.

· Takes care of the overall milestone planning, execution, delivery, and release of complex cross-

team engineering initiatives

· Provide visibility of deliverables to stakeholders and the wider team

· Highlight delays and blockers to stakeholders as required to assist the delivery function.

· Guides teams to reflect and identify improvements and successfully embed innovative approaches that move them towards high performance. Identify frequently occurring technical blockers, and work with teams to get them resolved.

· Ensure quality and software operability are included into all aspects of the delivery lifecycle (from the very beginning) · Brings together different disciplines from UX, Product, Technical Specialist / SME Engineering to support alignment across the organization. · Identifies where a coaching or mentoring approach is required and apply these techniques to guide teams and individuals to adopting an agile mindset. · Manages ongoing prioritization of product backlogs within the Squad. · Identifies integration opportunities between capabilities and ensures optimization of applications for improved design and user experience. · Ensures common performance management tools are used in partnership with other teams. · Works with Business Process Owners on planning and maintaining an up-to-date delivery roadmap with a clear focus on business value. · Oversees product maintenance and support. · Manages product incidents and trade-off decisions on priority (hot fix versus new functionality) · Supports the management of service outcomes with suppliers who provide developers to augment your team. · Plans and manage framework upgrades, security patches and other general maintenance for assigned line of products.

Technical Skills

User-first mindset

Understand and appreciate the importance of discovery and user experience design process.

Have sound understanding of modern software engineering (DevOps; CICD, automation, QA, tooling, etc.) o Be familiar with modern software architecture. o Be confident in managing security incident responses.

Be delivery orientated. Demonstrate agile ways of working (agile ceremonies, backlog prioritization)

Communicate clearly and concisely.

Knowledge of Automation tools like Automation Anywhere, Appian, Celonis, Signavio etc. o Bring new collaboration techniques to the table. o Demonstrate a flexible mind set.

Be respectful and embrace inclusion.

Be a collaborator. o Communication - Able to relate to and communicate with both business and technology people.

Stakeholder management – Able to understand and respond to the drivers and concerns of a wide range of both business and technical stakeholders.

Conflict resolution - Must be able to facilitate discussion and the development of alternatives or different approaches.

Political awareness - Be able to work/collaborate/communicate effectively with upper management, stakeholders, and other external dependencies.

Essential Skills ·

Bachelor’s degree in information technology or a related field with deep knowledge on Automation Technologies ·

Years of experience: 8-12 years of relevant experience in Automation project delivery & operations. ·

Master’s degree in business administration is a plus

Skills that set you apart ·

PMP/ ACP/ SAFe/Agile Coach Certification is a plus. · Strong Stakeholder Management & Program Delivery experience · Strong Communication & Governance experience ·

Strong Solution mindset across emerging technologies – Intelligent Automation, GenAi, Microsoft based offerings · Strong Automation Knowledge across technologies & associated Delivery experience