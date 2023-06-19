Senior design ops specialist

Job summary

We are looking for a Senior DesignOps Specialist to join our fast-growing core DesignOps team to support them in building outstanding user experiences. We’re seeking a results-oriented individual who can ensure designers have the right tools and processes to create awesome experiences whilst keeping a handle on budget, timelines and capacity.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



About bp

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in digital design is an opportunity to grow and deliver innovation at pace while shaping the future of bp.

Our bphxd (Human Experience Design) team is passionate about designing for a digital and sustainable future and putting humans at the heart of design. As part of the team, you’ll be transforming bp to a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop new businesses, products, and services, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the digital heart of bp.

Your Accountabilities

You’ll play an integral role in shaping the design culture and processes and collaborate on big and meaningful design challenges to:

Actively engage designers to comply with design tools, principles, processes and standards set for design work at bp

Adhere to and use the unified design language set for bp.

Support the centralisation of research data and design assets for use across bp.

Use the available systems and platforms to share design assets and templates, to ensure consistency in design work across bp

Adhere to the standards and guidelines for measuring design outcomes.

Contribute to the development of playbooks for growing design capability at bp.

Support the management and allocation of system and tool licenses to designers across bp.

Support the co-ordination of equipment and logistics for the team (e.g. travel planning).

About you

Desire to join a dynamic and diverse team that is transforming bp, and the energy industry.

Experience of working in a complex business environment supporting projects working to tight deadlines.

Experience working in-house or at a design agency, with a focus on design operations.

A structured approach to work and are an advocate for user-centred design.

Knowledge of agile, Lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative environment.

Experience of supporting a design team in a project management capacity.

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options (60% office, 40% remote), a generous compensation package, paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.