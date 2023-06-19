Senior design ops specialist

We are looking for a Senior DesignOps Specialist to join our fast-growing core DesignOps team to support them in building outstanding user experiences. We’re seeking a results-oriented individual who can ensure designers have the right tools and processes to create awesome experiences whilst keeping a handle on budget, timelines and capacity.
At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in digital design is an opportunity to grow and deliver innovation at pace while shaping the future of bp.
Our bphxd (Human Experience Design) team is passionate about designing for a digital and sustainable future and putting humans at the heart of design. As part of the team, you’ll be transforming bp to a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop new businesses, products, and services, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the digital heart of bp.
You’ll play an integral role in shaping the design culture and processes and collaborate on big and meaningful design challenges to:
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options (60% office, 40% remote), a generous compensation package, paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
