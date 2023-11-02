Senior digital designer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.



Depending on specialism, leads, enables and advises the elicitation and verification of business needs to ensure adaptability of business cases and to shape the portfolio of projects for a business area; or supports the development of prototypes through the identification and extraction of the right data and manipulation of the data into formats; or applies advanced technology expertise to ensure and advise delivery of a specific emerging technology pilot.

Provides advanced input and expertise to support the practices and processes for the specialism, whilst ensuring that all relevant standards are defined, maintained and implemented.

Develops and maintains a series of internal and external stakeholder relationships, delivering advanced technical knowledge to support project delivery, collaboratively identify key challenges that can be addressed through technology and ensure that solutions successfully deliver required business value.

Builds awareness of emerging technologies and methodologies, managing the delivery of process and system improvements, identifying and implementing continuous improvement plans for the specialism and ensuring best practice is shared across the team.

Provides informal mentoring/training to members of the team.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



