Job summary

Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

Digital Science team

Digital Science applies groundbreaking digital innovation capabilities to bp’s challenge of providing energy to the world while transitioning to a zero-carbon future. A small team, Digital Science works with the highest levels of external organizations and operates within the broadest context of both external digital and business innovation and bp strategy.

The team is significantly different from traditional digital teams with large DEV/OPS portfolios and works on several initiatives with highly technical people engaged in groundbreaking, innovative activities that are inherently unstructured.

Senior Digital Science Associate role

The Senior Digital Science Associate is responsible for the identification, testing and application of a range of emerging digital technologies within bp’s business entities. These technologies include but aren’t limited to the following, quantum computing, cognitive AI, robotics, remote sensing, digital twins and digital trust technologies!

The role will be expected to deliver one or more innovation projects under the guidance of senior leadership. It will help translate Digital Science activities into value, interfacing with other teams in I&E, with the business directly, and with bp’s corporate venture capital organization.

Key accountabilities

Scans the digital technology horizon to identify emerging digital trends, new products and solutions potentially relevant to bp; assesses potential vendors, consultants, and market segments.

Is developing as a guide in one or more technology areas and acts as a knowledge transfer agent to the wider community in bp.

Nurtures collaborative external contacts with major vendors, venture capital firms, governments, academic institutions and research firms for long-term collaboration.

Proves (or disproves) viability or potential value of a technology to bp.

Identifies business challenges that can be addressed through new digital technology and seeks to tackle problems with the help of the extended Digital Science’s team.

Execute technology R&D initiatives, deliverables across time, cost and quality.

Identify opportunities for new intellectual property, and engage in the processes needed to protect these for the benefit of the company.

Education

A degree in Science, Technology, Engineering or Math (or equivalent).

Sound understanding of emerging digital technology ecosystems.

Additional experience or study that demonstrates your commitment and passion for applying new technology to business problems.

Essential capabilities

Growing technological expertise in one or more innovative digital areas

Ability to provide technical clarity and business direction to senior management

Curiosity and an ability to link diverse topics

Understanding risk associated with new technologies

Experience which demonstrates how you applied your knowledge of emerging technology in a context.

Desirable capabilities

Fluidity, speed and initiative is required to ensure you will thrive in a dynamic, unstructured environment.

Understanding of / experience in any aspect of the energy industry

Awareness of the commercial issues associated with R&D (e.g. contracting, IPR)

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.