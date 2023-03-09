Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.
Digital Science applies groundbreaking digital innovation capabilities to bp’s challenge of providing energy to the world while transitioning to a zero-carbon future. A small team, Digital Science works with the highest levels of external organizations and operates within the broadest context of both external digital and business innovation and bp strategy.
The team is significantly different from traditional digital teams with large DEV/OPS portfolios and works on several initiatives with highly technical people engaged in groundbreaking, innovative activities that are inherently unstructured.
The Senior Digital Science Associate is responsible for the identification, testing and application of a range of emerging digital technologies within bp’s business entities. These technologies include but aren’t limited to the following, quantum computing, cognitive AI, robotics, remote sensing, digital twins and digital trust technologies!
The role will be expected to deliver one or more innovation projects under the guidance of senior leadership. It will help translate Digital Science activities into value, interfacing with other teams in I&E, with the business directly, and with bp’s corporate venture capital organization.
