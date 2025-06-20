Senior digital science associate

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

About Fuels & Low Carbon Technology: F&LCT is a team of over 300 technologists, scientists and engineers who provide pioneering solutions to support bp’s Fuels, Refining, Bioenergy and Hydrogen businesses. We also support the Technology group through Innovation Management, Modelling, Digital Science and our academic research programmes.

Let me tell you about the role:

The Digital Science team applies groundbreaking digital innovation capabilities to bp’s challenge of providing energy to the world while transitioning to a zero-carbon future. This team is the Digital Research arm for bp, responsible for testing of emerging technologies to tackle key challenges in support of our business. Digital Science is crucial to the success of bp and the transition strategy.

You will carry out innovation projects, translating Digital Science activities into value, interfacing with other teams in Technology, with the business directly, and occasionally with bp’s corporate venture capital organization.

What you will deliver:

Lead the delivery of your projects to production, scan the horizon to identify emerging Digital Technology trends, new products and solutions potentially relevant to solve key challenges from roadmaps; and assessing potential vendors. Proactively identify impactful opportunities and autonomously complete activities.

Be a bridge between business and digital organizations, combining in-depth understanding of both areas.

Develop others by mentoring Digital Science Associates, and proactively sharing expertise and interests with others.

Develop and nurture external relationships for long term collaboration

Demonstrate recognizing value/benefit of technology in adjacent business areas.

Lead the identification of digital technologies that can address specific business challenges. Active research work to prove (or disprove) viability or potential value of a technology to bp (i.e. solving a key business problem).

Summarize the learning gained from implementing projects, and communicate to others in the team.

Support identification opportunities for new intellectual property, and engage in the processes needed to protect these for the benefit of the company. Apply IAM & Commercial rigour to projects.

Develop as an expert in two or more technology areas including Quantum, trust tech and sensing. Acts as a knowledge transfer agent to the wider community in bp with demonstrable thought leadership pieces of work: Papers/etc.

Collaborate with government labs, academic institutions and research firms, consortia for joint projects.

What you will need to be successful

A degree in science, Technology, Engineering or Math (or equivalent), preferably with a background in Computer Science/Engineering, PhD desired.

Experience which demonstrates how you have applied your knowledge of emerging technology in a practical context; this could be in a development role or guiding the way technology is built (e.g. a software company) or helping with adoption (e.g. an enterprise digital role).

Experience in a digital space, ideally energy sector, developing applications of novel digital technologies - research, scanning and testing of new technologies. Demonstrable work product in terms of papers, test results, etc.

Be a self-starter who is comfortable defining an approach to deliver project goals and changing the approach as new information becomes available.

Understanding of the bp strategy, and the role that disruptive digital innovation can play in a corporate environment as an enabler and to define the future.

Sound understanding of emerging digital technology ecosystems. Curiosity and an ability to creatively link diverse topics. Growing technological expertise in innovative digital areas such as computing/quantum, sensing, trust tech.

Ability to provide leadership on specific elements of a project and lead a sub team(s).

Ability to manage contracting and intellectual asset management issues which impact individual projects.

Understanding of management risk associated with new technologies

Ability to build productive working relationships and foster creativity, innovation and integrity within teams

Provide technical clarity and business direction to senior management and be able to flex communication style to best suit the audience.

Self starter, ability to work in unstructured environments, proven capability to produce outputs in a timely manner by collaborating with different customers across multiple groups.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

About bp: Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!



