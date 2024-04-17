Job summary

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

Join our Sourcing Team and advance your career as a

Senior eSourcing Specialist

In this role You will:

Project manage various complexity eSourcing events such as RFI, RFP, RFQ, eAuction for direct and indirect categories

Gain necessary project information for the assigned tender via engaging Business Partners

Define approach to market in accordance with the respective category strategy, recommend most suitable event type and structure

Build source selection criteria into the system based on business priorities and requirements

Influence stakeholder decision on eAuction opportunities

Build eSourcing events in the tool in line with requirements (eg: visibility conditions)

Communicate status and progress of projects to customers and stakeholders

Manage all supplier interactions through event lifecycle (eg: Q&A, technical support, follow up)

At event closure, provide high quality report and analyses for decision making support (eg: excel custom reports, optimisation, online evaluation, scoring)

Handle and acknowledge project requests in a timely manner, and ensure balanced workload allocation in sub-team (Gatekeeper)

Ensure process compliance during eSourcing project management

Run operational reports for sub-team

Work in close association with Process Lead and other eSourcing Agents in the Team. Mentor and support junior team members and further develop Team capability

Ensure all Systems and tools are available; issues are raised in a timely manner to the relevant service providers

Support query handling and issue resolution from process perspective

Take an innovative approach and support/lead continuous improvement initiatives

Support Sourcing activities across teams, based on requirements

What You need to be successful:

3-5 years of relevant sourcing experience, gained preferably in a multinational environment

Proven experience in tendering, approaching supply market

Expert user of any eSourcing/online tendering tool

Proven experience with conducting high complexity tenders/ eAuctions

Proficient desktop computing experience, solid MS excel user

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience

Fluent in English

Fluent in Spanish is an advantage

Understanding of end-to-end sourcing process

Systematic thinking, strong ability to learn different systems

Strong analytical skills

Project management mind-set, ownership

Solid communication and client relationship management skills

Excellent time-management and task prioritization skills, multitasking

Motivation and capability to share knowledge and mentor juniors

Proactive and innovative approach

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



