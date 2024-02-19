Senior enterprise technology engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Role Synopsis

bp is establishing a new digital hub in Pune, one of India's major technology centres. Digitization of bp’s businesses is a key component of pivoting to become an integrated energy company.

We are looking for curious minds who are motivated by the opportunity to build and push the boundaries of digital solutions, be results-oriented, take delivery ownership and encourage others to explore, experiment and excel.

The AWS Senior Platform Engineer is a specialist in delivering well-engineered solutions for the bp enterprise AWS platform and for customers. You are passionate about technology and infrastructure-as-code mentality, seek to learn from others, love to explore existing solutions in more detail, and developing new skills and domain expertise.

Technology Responsibility: Design, build, operate, and improve highly resilient AWS products and services of the AWS platform.

Key Accountabilities

Build reusable code and libraries for future use, ensuring alignment with the agile culture and development standards.

Deliver scalable, test-able, and reliable solution components.

Support the staff engineer and architect to develop technical platform designs for platform, breaking them down into refined user stories.

Seek to broaden subject matter expertise in multiple AWS products.

Test solutions prior to releasing to customers.

Active participation in Engineering Kanban and/or scrum and a champion of the agile culture.

Desirable Education

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in relevant field of study

Certified AWS Developer and AWS Solution Architect associate

Desirable Experience and Capability

Required Criteria

Experience using AWS Control Tower, AWS Lambda, AWS API Gateway, AWS CloudWatch, AWS CodePipeline, AWS StepFunctions, AWS IAM, SCP Policies.

Strong in IaaC such as AWS CloudFormation and Python.

Strong scripting skills in Python and Bash Scripting.

Experience in AWS Networking - Direct Connect and/or Transit Gateway/CloudWAN.

Building script-assisted and tool-assisted CI/CD pipelines using git (GitLab preferred) and relevant pipeline testing, integration, and deployment components.

Practical experience with automation frameworks, the use and development of REST-based APIs and a passion for open-source approaches to application development.

Working in Agile and DevOps methodologies.

Customer focused with a passion for continuous improvement at the team level.

Eagerness to stay ahead of the latest AWS related platforms in the cloud.

Continuously find opportunities for new components or design improvements.

Preferred Criteria

Certified AWS DevOps Engineer Professional, AWS Solution Architect associate

Key Behaviors

Empathetic: We care about our people, our community & our planet.

Curious: We seek to explore & innovate.

Creative: We imagine the outstanding.

Inclusive: We bring out the best in each other.



Travel Requirement

This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.