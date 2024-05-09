Senior enterprise technology engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

To be a part of team to transform BP’s Gas & Power business, Contract Management & Regulatory Reporting tool modernization to deliver material changes to the confirmation and reporting function’s systems and processes. You will be part of the team that works closely with the Back, Middle and Front offices to design, develop, and operate new systems and changes to existing trading, confirmations & reporting functions. You will use your experience and understanding of all aspects of energy trading and risk management to deliver quality solutions to our business. This includes different linear and non-linear instruments across commodities, markets and geographies allied with a deep functional understanding of concepts such as confirmations (electronic and paper), regulatory reporting (EMIR, REMIT). You will demonstrate good design principles in our key ETRM system (Openlink Endur), SmartDX Templating system and have experience of real-time reporting technologies. You will be familiar with Agile methodologies and know how to apply them at a practical level. You are a self-starter with a validated delivery track record in analysis, design, and configuration. Partnering with business users you will work as part of a diverse project team and build and manage a team of developers and analysts. BP is a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are proud of our fairness, equal opportunity and meritocracy which allows our employees to reach their full potential.

Key Accountabilities:

Project Delivery:

Support the full project lifecycle including delivery and early life support

Support other workstreams as directed by the programme lead

Co-ordinate dependencies with other IT delivery work streams

Provide quality assurance on analysis through peer review

Deliver clear user communications

Handle user expectations

Analysis and Design:

Elicit requirements from business partners at all levels including leading requirements and design workshops. Ensure these requirements eliminate ambiguity, conflict, and redundancy!

Configure key systems to support these requirements

Produce high quality analysis, including collecting detailed and accurate user stories and acceptance criteria to be used by developers and test automation frameworks

Understand system constraints and opportunities to inform design

Work with design and architecture on design options and potential system and process solutions

Use tools to handle requirements and traceability

Manage cross-team consensus and acceptance of requirements, ensuring relevant signoffs

Relationship and Customer Management:

Build strong business intimacy with commercial partners

Work closely with the IT teams in London and India and with our global user community

Testing:

Collaborate well with test automation team

Ensure that the team produce test scenarios for both automated and manual testing

Ensure unit and regression testing is at appropriate levels

Conduct User Acceptance Testing

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

A good communicator able to deliver your message effectively and concisely at different levels including to senior management. Equally comfortable conversing about technical or business issues in either verbal or written form.

A self-starter able to pick up new or unfamiliar concepts quickly with little supervision. Be confident and demonstrate good judgement. Be able to work in a demanding development environment.

Build team capability and enhance our standards. Build knowledge transfer artefacts and perform knowledge transfer.

Be an excellent teammate, with the ability to influence and grow others to achieve success

Proven Experience:

Thorough understanding of a commodity trading business across Front, Middle and Back-office teams. This should be both broad in terms of commodity (LNG, Gas, Power, Emissions), instrument types (forwards, futures, options, swing, storage etc.) and functional (see below)

Deep knowledge of how Endur maps to trading with a focus on back office and front office functional areas

Detailed appreciation of key trading platforms, contract management and regulatory reporting concepts (EMIR, REMIT) and systems knowledge

Knowledge and Experience of SmartDX to build and handle confirmation templates

Document data requirements to analyze new requirements, undertake business process mapping activity, and highlight any overlaps with existing processes.

Work within exacting timelines of Regulatory projects and constantly evolving requirements because of changing market structures or evolving legal interpretation



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.