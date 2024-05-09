Senior enterprise technology engineer

Entity:Innovation & Engineering
To be a part of team to transform BP’s Gas & Power business, Contract Management & Regulatory Reporting tool modernization to deliver material changes to the confirmation and reporting function’s systems and processes. You will be part of the team that works closely with the Back, Middle and Front offices to design, develop, and operate new systems and changes to existing trading, confirmations & reporting functions. You will use your experience and understanding of all aspects of energy trading and risk management to deliver quality solutions to our business. This includes different linear and non-linear instruments across commodities, markets and geographies allied with a deep functional understanding of concepts such as confirmations (electronic and paper), regulatory reporting (EMIR, REMIT). You will demonstrate good design principles in our key ETRM system (Openlink Endur), SmartDX Templating system and have experience of real-time reporting technologies. You will be familiar with Agile methodologies and know how to apply them at a practical level. You are a self-starter with a validated delivery track record in analysis, design, and configuration. Partnering with business users you will work as part of a diverse project team and build and manage a team of developers and analysts. BP is a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are proud of our fairness, equal opportunity and meritocracy which allows our employees to reach their full potential.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving
