Senior enterprise technology engineer

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



We are seeking a highly skilled and authority SAP EAM/Plant Maintenance / Fiori Gateway senior technology engineer to join our organization. As senior technology engineer, you will play a critical role in leading the design, development, configuration, integration, testing and ultimate implementation and support of our Asset Management solutions. Your expertise will be instrumental in building a core Asset Management foundation for our ERP transformation program. Initially will focus on sustaining our existing operations in ECC and as we move to SAP S/4 EAM will be an instrumental team member in that work.

If you have a good background in SAP EAM / Plant Maintenance and a passion for implementing technology solutions to support business processes, we encourage your application.!

Solution Design & Implementation: Be responsible for the design and implementation of SAP EAM / Plant Maintenance and related solutions aligned with business needs, ensuring they follow industry standards!

Business Process Analysis: Analyze current asset management processes, identify gaps, and recommend improvements or optimizations using SAP EAM / Plant Maintenance and Fiori Gateway functionalities!

Requirement Gathering & Documentation: Interact closely with customers to gather business requirements, translate them into functional and/or technical specifications, and document them for implementation.

Configuration & Customization: Supervise the configuration and customization of SAP EAM / Plant Maintenance and the custom apps in the Fiori Gateway, ensuring they meet specified requirements and align with business processes.

Integration & Interface Management: Manage integration points between SAP EAM / Plant Maintenance modules and other systems in the landscape. Ensure seamless communication and data flow between SAP Plant Maintenance solutions and other connected systems.

Testing & Quality Assurance: Coordinate and support the development of test scenarios, testing procedures, and ensure the quality and functionality of the SAP EAM / Plant Maintenance and the custom apps in the Fiori Gateway solution before deployment.

User Training & Support: Oversee and support user training sessions to familiarize stakeholders with SAP EAM / Plant Maintenance and the custom apps in the Fiori Gateway and provide ongoing support post-implementation.

Change Management: Collaborate with change management teams to ensure a smooth enhancements to SAP EAM / Plant Maintenance and the custom apps in the Fiori Gateway, mitigating resistance and increasing user adoption.

Collaboration & Communication: Act as a liaison between business partners and technical teams, ensuring effective communication and alignment throughout the implementation process.

Continuous Improvement: Monitor the performance of the system post-implementation, gather feedback, and find opportunities for continuous improvement.

Vendor/Partner Management: Collaborate with external vendors or partners involved in the implementation, ensuring deliverables meet expectations and timelines.

As an SAP EAM/Plant Management/ Fiori Gateway Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, your role is critical in bridging business requirements with SAP capabilities, ensuring the effective utilization of these functionalities to enhance asset management processes and drive operational efficiency.

Bachelors Degree in Engineering or Computer Science or equivalent.

Certification in SAP ECC Plant Maintenance

Certification in SAP S/4HANA Enterprise Asset Management (or equivalent) and other cloud based solutions within SAP S/4HANA Intelligent Asset Management

Sound knowledge of Fiori Gateway and applications

Years of experience: 8 to 12+ years of experience in SAP EAM / Plant Maintenance and Enterprise Asset Management with minimum of 5 years experience working with custom Fiori Gateway applications

Asset Management Domain Knowledge: Understanding of asset management principles, maintenance strategies, and best practices in asset-intensive industries.

Business Process Analysis: Ability to analyze business processes, identify gaps, and propose solutions that align with business objectives.

SAP PM Modules Mastery: In-depth knowledge of SAP Plant Maintenance functionalities, including but not limited to: Equipment Master, Functional Location Hierarchy, Preventive Maintenance, Corrective Maintenance, Maintenance Plans, Task Lists, Bills of Material, Work Center, etc.

Configuration and Customization: Hands-on experience in configuring SAP Plant Maintenance and related modules including Fiori activation to suit specific business needs.

Integration Knowledge: Understanding of integration points between SAP Plant Maintenance modules and other SAP modules (such as PM, MM, FI/CO) and external systems.

Implementation Experience: Demonstrable experience in multiple SAP EAM / Plant Maintenance implementation projects, from requirement gathering to go-live and support phases.

Partner Management: Ability to liaise effectively with stakeholders across various levels of the organization to gather requirements and communicate solutions.

Team Collaboration: Capability to work closely within multi-functional teams and with technical consultants for seamless project execution.

Experience leading multiple DevOps teams utilizing Azure DevOps via the Scrum Framework

Experience with complex integrations between SAP and Salesforce via MuleSoft

Experience with SAP Plant Maintenance Data Sustain Process including Informatica Data Quality, Informatica PowerCenter, the SAP data cockpit, and relevant integrations

Strong knowledge of SAPUI5, OData, and other relevant technologies

Knowledge of other key products in the SAP Asset Management space, including: SAP Asset Performance Management, SAP Business Network Asset Collaboration, SAP Service and Asset Manager

Knowledge and configuration experience of other SAP modules including SAP MM and FICO

Knowledge of master data tools around asset management, i.e. MDG for Asset Management

Knowledge and/or experience with other key non-SAP applications within asset management: GE APM (Meridium), Primavera/Maxavera, Permit Vision (Control of Work) and Bentley Assetwise ALIM

Candidate should have good communication and verbal skills.

ABAP debugging skills will be an added advantage.

Appreciative: Cares about our people, our community and our planet

Curious: Seeks to explore and excel

Creative: Inspires the extraordinary

Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other

Agile: accepts change, able to pivot quickly, and is not afraid to fail fast



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



