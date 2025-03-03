Entity:Technology
You Will Work With
This role is a key part of the Enterprise Technology Team, responsible for technical architecture, service management, and commercial oversight of SAP SaaS platforms. You will collaborate with SAP product owners, IT service management teams, procurement teams, business stakeholders, and external vendors to ensure seamless, cost-effective, and high-performing SaaS application delivery.
Let Me Tell You About the Role
As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer – SAP SaaS Platforms, you will be responsible for the technical operation, integration, security, and performance of SAP’s SaaS offerings, including SAP Ariba, Fieldglass, Concur, Business Technology Platform (BTP), and other cloud-based solutions.
This role requires a blend of deep technical expertise and commercial acumen, ensuring that SaaS applications are managed efficiently, optimized for business use, and aligned with enterprise architecture principles. You will play a key role in service management, contract negotiations, licensing compliance, and vendor performance management.
What You Will Deliver
Lead technical architecture, integration, and configuration for SAP SaaS platforms, ensuring interoperability within the enterprise IT landscape.
Oversee end-to-end service management, ensuring system stability, availability, and performance across SAP Ariba, Fieldglass, Concur, and BTP.
Manage SAP SaaS licensing, commercial negotiations, contract renewals, and cost optimization, working closely with procurement teams.
Drive platform automation, monitoring, and self-healing capabilities to enhance operational efficiency.
Ensure compliance with security policies, data privacy regulations (e.g., GDPR, SOX), and SAP best practices.
Define governance frameworks and operational SLAs, ensuring alignment with business expectations.
Partner with finance, procurement, and IT leadership to establish SaaS platform cost models and chargeback structures.
Develop strategic roadmaps for SAP SaaS adoption, migration, and modernization initiatives.
Provide technical oversight for integration with SAP S/4HANA, third-party applications, and cloud platforms (Azure, AWS, GCP).
Support incident management, problem resolution, and change management for SAP SaaS services.
Engage with SAP account representatives, system integrators, and cloud service providers to optimize service delivery.
Act as a technical advisor to business and IT teams, guiding SaaS platform adoption, upgrades, and best practices.
What You Will Need to Be Successful (Experience and Qualifications)
Essential
Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Business Systems, or a related field.
8+ years of experience in enterprise IT service management, SaaS application architecture, and SAP cloud solutions.
Strong expertise in SAP SaaS platforms, including SAP Ariba, Fieldglass, Concur, and Business Technology Platform (BTP).
Deep understanding of SAP SaaS licensing models, cost optimization, and vendor contract negotiations.
Hands-on experience in technical integration, APIs, and security frameworks for SaaS applications.
Strong knowledge of ITIL service management processes, incident handling, and change control.
Experience managing SaaS platform performance, SLAs, and operational KPIs.
Strong stakeholder management and negotiation skills, with the ability to bridge technical and commercial conversations.
Familiarity with SAP security, identity management, and access controls across SaaS platforms.
Ability to work with multi-functional teams, finance, procurement, and external vendors to drive business value.
Desired
Certifications in SAP Ariba, SAP Fieldglass, SAP Concur, or SAP BTP.
Experience with SAP Cloud Platform Integration (CPI) and hybrid cloud-SaaS architectures.
Exposure to AI/ML-driven process automation within SAP SaaS solutions.
Prior experience in regulated industries such as energy, finance, or manufacturing.
About bp
bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
