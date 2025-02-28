This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

About the role

As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi disciplinary squads.

Key Accountabilities

Working alongside a group of Platform SMEs to maintain and optimize the M365 platform.

Support and take ownership of M365 platform related initiatives spanning different technologies (Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive etc.)

Working with an Agile attitude. In particular, the adoption of Azure DevOps (ADO) and participation in a scrum framework.

Deputize and support the Platform Lead in managing a group of Platform SMEs, providing guidance and support to team members along with fostering a collaborative and productive team environment.

Help resolve any intensified tasks raised from the platform squad members.

Support the Platform Lead with monitoring and optimizing the work carried out by the platform squad, assisting with sprint review, sprint planning and daily stand ups.

Support the facilitation of sprint planning meetings to define sprint goals, select backlog items, and assign tasks to team members.

Collaborate with partners to prioritize and refine backlog items for upcoming sprints.

Helping to maintain a healthy backlog of platform activities, ensuring that it is well-defined, prioritized, and groomed regularly. Work with partners to gather requirements and refine backlog items, as necessary.

Complete assigned backlog items during monthly sprints.

Work with other platform squad members on backlog items during monthly sprints.

Essential Experience and Education

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Bachelor's or master's degree or equivalent experience in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

Proven experience in relevant field.

Highly proficient in M365 products such as SharePoint Online, OneDrive, Teams. The ideal candidate should not feel the need to be an SME in all areas but should have a strong expertise in SharePoint Online / Teams Voice with additional minor knowledge and experience in other related technologies.

Proficient in information management, including tools such SharePoint and OneDrive, with a keen awareness of data policies.

Understands Agile methodology, experience with working in sprints.

Capable of organizing work for his team.

Desirable Criteria:

Experience with Copilot is highly desirable.

Innovative and creative attitude and proactively seeks out opportunities to push boundaries.

Strong interpersonal skills across with the ability to talk to technical and non-technical audiences.

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and partners up to senior executive level

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



