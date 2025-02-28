Senior enterprise technology engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

We are looking for passionate and experienced mobile operations engineer experienced in supporting large scale enterprise for mobile devices .The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in implementing, and optimizing device management solutions. This role involves working with various technologies to enhance security, compliance, and user experience across the organization.

What you will deliver

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Onboarding and Offboarding Windows, iOS, Mac OS, Android devices to Intune and scheduling Software Updates via Microsoft Intune.

Create, maintain, update, deploy and delete configuration policies such as Device restrictions, Wi-Fi profile, Domain join profile etc.

Extensive Experience in designing and Implementation of Windows Autopilot using Intune and implementing Co-management.

In-depth knowledge of Endpoint Security Policies such as Firewall Policies, Attack surface Reduction, Disk Encryption Policies.

Experience in PowerShell Scripting, DHCP, DNS and implementing Co-Management with Intune.

Provide support for End users to design, install, administer, and optimize Microsoft Windows Updates and related components to achieve and maintain high performance of business applications.

Strong knowledge of any Windows OS, Mobile device OS, Client, Server knowledge, understanding of Cloud services

Manage global operations for corporate hardware assets, including laptops, desktops, mobile devices, meeting room equipment, and peripheral devices.

You review, investigate and solve customer technical issues, collaborating within and across teams and leveraging troubleshooting tools and practices

Technical skills we need from you :

Microsoft Intune, Mobile Device Management and Mobile Application Mangement, Device Enrollments,

Windows Autopilot, Application packaging and deployment. Windows Updates Deployment.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.