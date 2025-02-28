Senior enterprise technology engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Technology



IT&S Group



About the role

We are looking for passionate and experienced voice engineer experienced in supporting large scale enterprise Microsoft Teams environments. Experience with Azure Active Directory (AD) Groups and Microsoft (M365) Groups and Microsoft Teams third-party app integration. Knowledge of existing and emerging Microsoft 365 technologies. Knowledge of telecommunications technologies and have a working knowledge of Microsoft 365 PowerShell scripting. Technical expertise in the maintenance, and support of the enterprise Microsoft Teams environments.

What you will deliver

A robust background in voice systems operations, including experience with legacy PBX systems, Cisco Call Manager, with a specific emphasis on transitioning to MS Teams solutions. You possess a highly developed understanding of the intricacies involved in integrating and migrating these systems.

Extensive knowledge of network principles and how they interact with voice solutions, ensuring flawless communication across platforms.

Proven real-world experience in modern voice communication strategies, design, and deployment, ensuring compatibility and scalability with enterprise-level demands.

Practical experience with interoperability between various voice systems, ensuring smooth transitions during upgrades or system changes.

Solid knowledge of security protocols and standard methodologies related to voice communication, ensuring that all voice transmissions are secure and stays in sync with enterprise and regulatory standards.

Familiarity with automation frameworks, especially those relevant to voice communication solutions, ensuring optimal performance and resource utilization.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical skills we need from you

Provide technical expertise in support of the enterprise Microsoft Teams environment.

Configure and manage Teams phoneConfigure and maintain Meetings, App, Messaging, Live Events, Meeting, Voice and Calling Policies

Configure and maintain Teams Auto Attendants and Call Queues

Configure and maintain Teams Direct Routing

Configure and maintain Session Border Controllers & Gateways ( AudioCodes & Ribbon devices)

Monitor the services and lead in troubleshooting incidents.

Identify and resolve issues, improve system functionality, effective incident, change, and proactive problem management.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



