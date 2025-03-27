Senior enterprise technology engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

About Bp Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. You will work with

This role will work within Digital Security team and is expected to work in close collaboration with geographically diverse stakeholders including Technical Product Managers and Owners and to collaborate with wider teams within Technology and assist them with providing security advice and performing security risk assessments on different SAP and non-SAP products.

Let me tell you about the role

As an Information Security Lead, you will oversee the design, implementation, and management of security solutions for S/4 HANA environment. Your role will involve collaborating with diverse stakeholders to ensure that our SAP systems remain secure, compliant, and optimized for performance.

What you will deliver

Define and implement data governance policies, standards, and procedures specific to S/4 HANA.

Integrate security solutions with other SAP modules and external systems.

Monitor and lead SAP Risk management activity to identify, assess and mitigate risk within SAP S/4 Hana systems.

Facilitate the ownership of risks and remediation activities in line with Group policies.

Provide reporting and insights to senior stakeholders.

Collaborate with internal and external auditors to address security-related findings.

Provide security guidance and support to end users and business partners.

Stay updated with the latest security developments, technologies, and threats in the S/4 HANA landscape.

Conduct training sessions and workshops to educate stakeholders on security best practices.

Lead, coach, and develop a resilient team, aligning with technology vision and strategy, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and career progression.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Deep knowledge of SAP security principles, tools, and approaches.

Proven expertise in S/4 HANA security principles, tools, and approaches

Proficiency with SAP GRC, S/4 HANA, Fiori, BTP and cloud platforms.

Experience in collaborating with SAP Basis, ABAP, and functional teams.

Strong influencing skills with the ability to communicate technical information to both technical and non-technical audiences, clearly and concisely.

Experience working in internal or external information security roles, including leading teams.

Experience in working in a Product led organization.

Able to adapt to shifting priorities, demands, and timelines and keep customers abreast of impact (potential or actual) to defined delivery timescales and/or business impact.

Essential Skills

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems, or a related field.

10+ years of experience in SAP security setup and management

Skills that set you apart

Certification in Information security i.e., CISSP or CISM is preferred.

Knowledge of security frameworks such as ISO 27001/2, NIST, and CIS framework is highly advantageous.

Exposure to large-scale SAP ERP migrations and automation-driven enhancements.

Experience working in highly regulated industries such as energy, finance, or manufacturing.

Desirable Behaviours:

Build and develop relationships across the business, within the digital Innovation and Engineering organization, and across supplier and software vendors - working to bring best in class knowledge across all stakeholders.

Consistently adhering to bp standards and compliance requirements to ensure all bp data and IT applications are protected to the highest level.

Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community, and our planet.

Curious: Seeks to explore and excel.

Creative: Imagines the extraordinary.

Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other



