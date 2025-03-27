This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

About BP Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has passionate about discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

You will work with

This role collaborates closely with the Business Teams, ERP Sustain & Operations Team & the ERP Transformation Programme to craft and implement Asset Management solutions in SAP. You will work alongside business team members, enterprise architects, functional consultants, and third-party vendors to develop and integrate the solution. This role will work within the Technology DevOps Team and is exp encouraged work in close collaboration with geographically dispersed members including Global Functional and Technical Product Managers and Owners and to collaborate with wider teams within Technology.

Let me tell you about the role

As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer (SAP S/4 EAM) you will play a critical role in leading the design, development, configuration, integration, testing and ultimate implementation and support of our Asset Management solutions. Your expertise will be instrumental in building a core Asset Management foundation for our ERP transformation program. You will be responsible for defining and leading business requirements from team members using structured business analysis tools, techniques and methodologies, to ensure that delivered Technology products and solutions successfully meet those needs, and that business users' expectations are met. You will be part of a DevOps team and will be expected to adopt the Agile framework around all aspect of the Product delivery and operations. You will be expected to engage other Technology teams such as Architecture, Application Support, Digital Security and so on as required to deliver agreed activity.

What you will deliver:

Solution Design & Implementation: Be responsible for the design and implementation of SAP EAM / IAM and related solutions aligned with business needs, ensuring they follow industry standards and best practices.

Business Process Analysis: Analyze current asset management processes, identify gaps, and recommend improvements or optimizations using SAP EAM / IAM functionalities.

Requirement Gathering & Documentation: Interact closely with business team members to bring together business requirements, translate them into functional and/or technical specifications, and detail them for implementation.

Configuration & Customization: Lead all aspects of the configuration and customization of SAP EAM / IAM modules, ensuring they meet specified requirements and align with business processes.

Integration & Interface Management: Handle integration points between SAP EAM and IAM modules and other systems in the landscape. Ensure seamless communication and data flow between EAM and IAM solutions and other connected systems.

Testing & Quality Assurance: Supervise and support the development of test scenarios, testing procedures, and ensure the quality and functionality of the SAP EAM / IAM solution before deployment.

User Training & Support: Supervise and support user training sessions to familiarize business team members with the new SAP EAM / IAM system and provide ongoing support post-implementation.

Change Management: Collaborate with change management teams to ensure a smooth transition to the new SAP EAM / IAM system, mitigating resistance and improving user adoption.

Teamwork & Communication: Act as a liaison between business partners and technical teams, ensuring effective communication and alignment throughout the implementation process.

Continuous Improvement: Supervise the performance of the system post-implementation, capture feedback, and find opportunities for continuous improvement.

Vendor/Partner Management: Collaborate with external vendors or partners involved in the implementation, ensuring deliverables meet expectations and timelines.

Knowledge Sharing: Share standard methodologies, lessons learned, and insights gained from the implementation with relevant teams for interpersonal learning and improvement.

As an SAP EAM / IAM Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, your role is essential in bridging business requirements with SAP capabilities, ensuring the effective utilization of these functionalities to improve asset management processes and drive operational efficiency.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical Skills we need from you

Asset Management Domain Knowledge: Understanding of asset management principles, maintenance strategies, and standard processes in asset-intensive industries.

Business Process Analysis: Ability to analyze business processes, identify gaps, and propose solutions that align with business objectives.

SAP EAM Modules Mastery: In-depth knowledge of SAP EAM functionalities, including but not limited to: Equipment Master, Functional Location Hierarchy, Preventive Maintenance, Corrective Maintenance, Maintenance Plans, Task Lists, Bills of Material, Work Center, etc.

Configuration and Customization: Hands-on experience in configuring SAP S/4HANA SAP EAM, IAM and related modules including Fiori activation to suit specific business needs.

Integration Knowledge: Understanding of integration points between SAP EAM modules and other SAP modules (such as PM, MM, FI/CO) and external systems.

Implementation Experience: Proven experience in multiple SAP S/4HANA SAP EAM / IAM implementation projects, from requirement gathering to launch and support phases.

Customer Management: Ability to collaborate closely with business team members across various levels of the organization to capture requirements and communicate solutions.

Teamwork: Capability to work multi-functionally within teams and with technical consultants for seamless execution.

Crucial Skills ; Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in IT or STEM subject or equivalent education

8+ yrs of experience in SAP Plant Maintenance and Enterprise Asset Management with minimum of 5 years experience specifically in SAP S/4HANA Enterprise Asset Management and Intelligent Asset Management

Skills that set you apart

Certification in SAP S/4HANA Enterprise Asset Management (or equivalent) and other cloud based solutions within SAP S/4HANA Intelligent Asset Management

Knowledge of other key products in the SAP Asset Management space, including: SAP Asset Performance Management, SAP Business Network Asset Teamwork, SAP Service and Asset Manager

Knowledge and configuration experience of other SAP modules including SAP MM and FICO

Knowledge of master data tools around asset management, i.e. MDG for Asset Management

Knowledge and/or experience with other key non-SAP applications within asset management: GE APM (Meridium), Primavera/Maxavera, Permit Vision (Control of Work) and Bentley Assetwise ALIM

Candidate should have good communication and verbal skills.

ABAP debugging skills will be an added advantage.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.