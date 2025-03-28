This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Technology



IT&S Group



About Bp: Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

You will work with

This role collaborates closely with the Business Teams, ERP Sustain & Operations Team & the ERP Transformation Programme to design and implement best-in-class Finance solutions in SAP. You will work alongside business stakeholders, enterprise architects, functional consultants, and third-party vendors to develop and integrate the solution. This role will work within the Technology DevOps Team and is expected to work in close collaboration with geographically diverse stakeholders including Global Functional and Technical Product Managers and Owners and to collaborate with wider teams within Technology.

Let me tell you about the role

As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer (SAP FICO) you will play a critical role in leading the design, development, configuration, integration, testing and ultimate implementation and support of our SAP FICO solution. You will be responsible for defining and managing business requirements from business team members using structured business analysis tools, techniques and methodologies, to ensure that delivered Technology products and solutions successfully meet those needs, and that business users' expectations are met. You will be part of a DevOps team and will be expected to adopt the Agile framework around all aspect of the Product delivery and operations. You will be expected to engage other Technology teams such as Architecture, Application Support, Digital Security and so on as required to deliver agreed activity.

What you will deliver:

Requirement Gathering & Documentation: Interact closely with business team members to gather business requirements, translate them into functional and/or technical specifications, and document them for implementation.

Deliver the solution design, configuration and customization of a system to meet the business process design and business requirements in line with the Product led organization.

Supports the Business Process Team, Business Stakeholders and Product Managers to validate business requirements then to drive common process and functional solutions globally.

Carry out the solution prototype and conduct a conference room pilot to validate the configuration design and explore fit/gap resolution options.

Complete the associated solution design document including the Configuration Rationale documentation.

Enter the configuration into the “gold” or master configuration client and prepare it for migration and transport to the next environment(s) as defined in the system landscape.

Coordinate/Participate in testing, including unit test, regression test and user acceptance test.

Finish the appropriate documentation required by the testers, deployment team and application support team

Collaboration & Communication: Act as a liaison between business partners and technical teams, ensuring effective communication and alignment throughout the implementation process.

Continuous Improvement: Monitor the performance of the system post-implementation, gather feedback, and find opportunities for continuous improvement.

Vendor/Partner Management: Collaborate with external vendors or partners involved in the implementation, ensuring outocome meet expectations and timelines.

Knowledge Sharing: Share standard processes, lessons learned, and insights gained from the implementation with relevant teams for organizational learning and improvement.

As an SAP FICO Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, your role is critical in bridging business requirements with SAP capabilities, ensuring the effective utilization of these functionalities to enhance asset management processes and drive operational efficiency.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical Skills we need from you

Strong analytical thinking, extensive operational and functional process knowledge in SAP functional as an implementation consultant or digital solution designer

In depth knowledge and demonstrable experience in two or more digital solution, end-to-end complex business process re-engineering, process design and significant change management.

Experience in leading functional or technical team would be an added advantage

Demonstrable experience in ability to be adaptable and to align your skills with what the market needs and flexible to learn new systems or core business process and deliver digital solution in fast pace

Ability to understand the long-term (“big picture”) and short-term perspectives of situations, how they relate to achieving targeted business outcomes and associated technical solutions

Ability to evaluate solutions, compare different proposals given the main drives and help the team to implement and build

Strong communication skill and demonstrated ability in building a good relationship with key business team members

Expert in SAP FICO module

Expertise in Black LIne

Solid understanding of FI/MM integration in the area of inventory management, account determination, Goods receipt, Goods Issue and LIV processes.

Good understanding of EDI/IDocs, process codes, partner profiles

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to multi-task, are crucial

Experienced in writing detailed functional specifications, prepare test scenarios, write test scripts and perform end-to-end testing

Essential Skills

Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Engineering/ finance /MBA or equivalent education

8+ yrs plus experience as an SAP consultant. Functional experience and deep understanding of integration with SAP Supply chain solutions

Experience in Black Line

Minimum 2 end to end SAP Implementation experience

Skills that set you apart

Certification in SAP FICO

Very Good understanding of S/4 HANA

Knowledge and configuration experience of other SAP modules including SAP MM and EAM

Candidate should have good communication and verbal skills.

ABAP debugging skills will be an added advantage.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



