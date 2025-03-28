Entity:Technology
About BP
Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.
This role collaborates closely with the Business Teams, ERP Sustain & Operations Team & the ERP Transformation Programme to design and implement outstanding SAP S/4 MM, eWM solution. You will work alongside business team members, enterprise architects, functional consultants, and third-party vendors to develop and integrate the solution. This role will work within the Technology DevOps Team and is encouraged to work in close collaboration with geographically dispersed team members including Global Functional and Technical Product Managers and Owners and to collaborate with wider teams within Technology.
As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer (SAP S/4 MM, eWM) is a critical role responsible for SAP Materials Management (MM) and Extended Warehouse Management (eWM) modules within the S/4HANA environment. This role requires a strong background in business process analysis, system configuration, integration, and user support. This role requires deep expertise in SAP S/4 MM, eWM processes, best practices, and integration points, as well as strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills. This role will work closely with business users, technical teams, and external consultants to ensure that the SAP S/4 MM , eWM solution meets the organization's business needs and is aligned with its overall Technology strategy
Responsibilities:
Elicit and document business requirements, analyze current processes, and design future-state solutions within S/4 MM and eWM.
Configure and customize S/4 MM and eWM modules to meet client-specific needs, including master data setup, procurement processes, inventory management, warehouse operations, and integrations.
Ensure seamless integration between S/4 MM, eWM, and other relevant modules (e.g. FI/CO) and external systems.
Testing & Quality Assurance: Develop and execute test plans, conduct user acceptance testing (UAT), and ensure the quality of implemented solutions.
Provide end-user support, and troubleshoot issues related to S/4 MM and eWM.
Contribute to project planning, execution, and reporting, ensuring timely delivery within budget.
Create and maintain comprehensive documentation, including functional specifications, configuration guides, and user manuals.
Stay up to date with the latest S/4HANA and eWM features, functionalities, and best practices.
Build and maintain strong customer relationships, understand their needs, and provide expert advice.
Collaborate effectively with business users, IT teams, and external consultants to ensure seamless integration and support of SAP S/4 MM, eWM solutions.
