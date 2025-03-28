This role is eligible for relocation within country

About BP Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

You will work with

This role collaborates closely with the Business Teams, ERP Sustain & Operations Team & the ERP Transformation Programme to design and implement outstanding SAP S/4 MM, eWM solution. You will work alongside business team members, enterprise architects, functional consultants, and third-party vendors to develop and integrate the solution. This role will work within the Technology DevOps Team and is encouraged to work in close collaboration with geographically dispersed team members including Global Functional and Technical Product Managers and Owners and to collaborate with wider teams within Technology.

Let me tell you about the role

As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer (SAP S/4 MM, eWM) is a critical role responsible for SAP Materials Management (MM) and Extended Warehouse Management (eWM) modules within the S/4HANA environment. This role requires a strong background in business process analysis, system configuration, integration, and user support. This role requires deep expertise in SAP S/4 MM, eWM processes, best practices, and integration points, as well as strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills. This role will work closely with business users, technical teams, and external consultants to ensure that the SAP S/4 MM , eWM solution meets the organization's business needs and is aligned with its overall Technology strategy

Responsibilities:

Elicit and document business requirements, analyze current processes, and design future-state solutions within S/4 MM and eWM.

Configure and customize S/4 MM and eWM modules to meet client-specific needs, including master data setup, procurement processes, inventory management, warehouse operations, and integrations.

Ensure seamless integration between S/4 MM, eWM, and other relevant modules (e.g. FI/CO) and external systems.

Testing & Quality Assurance: Develop and execute test plans, conduct user acceptance testing (UAT), and ensure the quality of implemented solutions.

Provide end-user support, and troubleshoot issues related to S/4 MM and eWM.

Contribute to project planning, execution, and reporting, ensuring timely delivery within budget.

Create and maintain comprehensive documentation, including functional specifications, configuration guides, and user manuals.

Stay up to date with the latest S/4HANA and eWM features, functionalities, and best practices.

Build and maintain strong customer relationships, understand their needs, and provide expert advice.

Collaborate effectively with business users, IT teams, and external consultants to ensure seamless integration and support of SAP S/4 MM, eWM solutions.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Proven ability to analyse and optimize business processes related to SAP S/4 MM, eWM

Deep understanding and hands-on experience with SAP Materials Management and Inventory Management modules, including configuration, customization, and integration.

Proven experience in field service operations, service parts management, mobile workforce support, logistics coordination, reverse logistics , and field inventory management.

Experience working as a consultant, ideally within a Big 4 or similar consulting firm, is highly advantageous . This includes client interaction, requirements gathering, and project delivery.

Deep understanding of the specific industry the client operates in (e.g. Oil & gas, utilities, retail) is crucial for tailoring solutions.

Demonstrated ability to manage projects, including planning, execution, budget control, and stakeholder communication.

Strong understanding of how SAP MM/IM integrates with other relevant modules ( e.g. PM, FI/CO) and other systems.

Understanding of change management principles and experience in supporting organizations through change initiatives.

Essential Skills

Bachelor’s or equivalent degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or a related field.

10 + years of demonstrated ability in SAP S/4 MM, eWM configuration and implementation

Skills that set you apart

Other certifications related to supply chain management, logistics , or project management (e.g., CSCP, PMP) can be beneficial.

Extensive SAP MM Expertise,

Material Master Data Management

Procurement Processes (Purchase Requisitions, Purchase Orders, Goods Receipts, Invoice Verification)

Inventory Management (Stock Movements, Physical Inventory, Cycle Counting)

Special Stock Management

Strong SAP eWM Expertise: Hands-on experience with eWM , including:

Inbound/Outbound Processing

Warehouse Structure and Layout

Storage Bin Management

Task Management and Optimization

Integration with MM and other modules

Strong understanding of integration between MM, eWM and FI/CO.

ABAP Debugging (Preferred): Basic understanding of ABAP and ability to debug code.



