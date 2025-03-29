This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

ABout BP : Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

You will work with

This role collaborates closely with the Business Teams, ERP Sustain & Operations Team & the ERP Transformation Programme to design and implement outstanding OTC solutions in SAP. You will work alongside business team members, enterprise architects, functional consultants, and third-party vendors to develop and integrate the solution. This role will work within the Technology DevOps Team and is encouraged to work in close collaboration with geographically dispersed team members including Global Functional and Technical Product Managers and Owners and to collaborate with wider teams within Technology.

Let me tell you about the role

As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer (SAP S/4 HANA OTC) you will play a pivotal role in implementation, configuration and maintenance of our Order to Cash solution in SAP. You will be responsible for defining and handling business requirements from business team members using structured business analysis tools, techniques and methodologies, to ensure that delivered Technology products and solutions optimally meet those needs, and that business users' expectations are met. You will be part of a DevOps team and will be expected to adopt the Agile framework around all aspect of the Product delivery and operations. You will be expected to engage other Technology teams such as Architecture, Application Support, Digital Security and so on as required to deliver agreed activity.

What you will deliver:

Analysis and Design:

Provide business and functional support on SAP modules, particularly for conversions from legacy SAP systems to SAP S/4HANA or other end-to-end project implementations.

Assess impact and gaps in the current business processes and configuration for the SAP module vs. the equivalent in SAP S/4HANA and provide alternatives and recommendations on the delta design.

Provide technology consulting expertise and develop functional and technical specifications for the delta design, and for tools to support the SAP S/4HANA conversion and other project implementations.

Implement the vital system configuration to enable SAP S/4HANA conversion or in other project implementations.

Lead testing and defect resolution in the context of SAP S/4HANA conversions or other project implementations.

Obtain requirements from Product owners/business partners at all levels including leading requirements and design workshops. Ensure these requirements eliminate ambiguity and duplication.

Produce high quality analysis, including collecting precise and accurate user stories and acceptance criteria to be used by developers and test automation frameworks.

Facilitate idea storming and process definition workshops with business partners at all levels based in different locations.

Configure key systems to support these requirements.

Understand system constraints and opportunities to inform design.

Work with design and architecture on design options and potential systems and process solutions.

Use tools to handle requirements and traceability e.g. SNOW, Tosca, SOLMAN, OpenText/GXS, Delego and Paymentech. As additional interfaces come in to play they will be added.

Lead cross-team consensus and acceptance of requirements, ensuring important sign offs.

Use data analysis techniques to make informed decisions and validate solutions backed with qualitative and quantitative data.

Effectively document management creating documents including business requirements and solution, once design is built then process documentation to ensure business understanding, testing requirements and sign off. Also required to document new business process flows.

Project Delivery:

Support full project lifecycle deliveries including delivery and Early Life Support.

Co-ordinate dependencies with other IT delivery work streams.

Provide quality assurance on analysis through peer review.

Deliver clear user communications.

Active participation in all aspects of an agile team; daily calls, sprint planning and retrospectives, estimation sessions.

Break down large problems into incremental deliveries with clear benefits.

Operations:

Help the Service teams run incidents working in collaboration with our Service Partners and Business where needed.

Participate and chip in to Major Incident (P1/P2) resolution to help restore business operations quickly reducing the overall impact.

Drive RCA actions as per the problem management process.

Work through the sustain enhancement process and own delivery of enhancements/improvements to the business.

Identify through process expertise area for improving business efficiency and effectiveness and driving these changes through the enhancement process.

Relationship and Customer Management:

Work with the Technology leadership to build strong business intimacy with commercial partners.

Work closely with our Technology teams Globally and with our global user community.

Work in partnership with Product Owners/Managers to prioritise

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical Skills we need from you

Deep technical experience of Order to Cash Journey in SAP and Interfaces/APIs.

Good overview of Order to Cash processes in SAP S/4 and its peripheric integration (CRM, Document management, Finance, Logistics and warehousing)

Deep technical knowledge of Portals and EDI technology.

Thorough technical understanding of systems integration ideally using SAP PI and Proxy Classes.

Experience in integrating with multiple ERP systems.

Good Ability to conceptualize the business flow and design Functional/Technical Solution landscape on SAP.

Practical experience of working in an iterative/Agile development environment (including sprint planning, daily scrums, reviews and retrospectives).

Ability to own and deliver discrete pieces of work.

A good communicator able to deliver your message effectively and concisely at various levels including to senior management.

Dedication to meet the customer requirements and expectations, taking ownership of problems and respond in a proactive manner where appropriate.

Be an excellent teammate, with the ability to influence and grow others to achieve success.

Expertise in analysis tools and techniques including requirements gathering and user stories definition

Essential Skills

Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in IT or STEM subject or equivalent education

SAP certification in SD

8+ yrs experience as an SAP consultant. Functional experience and deep understanding of integration with SAP Supply chain solutions

Minimum 3 end to end SAP Implementation experience in SD.

Skills that set you apart

Strong exposure to S/4 HANA.

Industry Experience in Supply chain business

ITIL Qualification

Working multi functionally with Logistics, P2P, Finance



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



