Senior enterprise technology engineer

About Bp Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. You will work with This role collaborates closely with the Business Teams, ERP Sustain & Operations Team & the ERP Transformation Programme to design and implement best-in-class Finance solutions in SAP. You will work alongside business stakeholders, enterprise architects, functional consultants, and third-party vendors to develop and integrate the solution. This role will work within the Technology DevOps Team and is expected to work in close collaboration with geographically diverse stakeholders including Global Functional and Technical Product Managers and Owners and to collaborate with wider teams within Technology. Let me tell you about the role As aSenior Enterprise Technology Engineer (SAP S/4 HANA FICO Group Reporting Subject Matter Expert)you will play a critical role in leading the design, development, configuration, integration, testing and ultimate implementation and support of our SAP FICO solution. You will be responsible for driving the successful implementation and optimization of SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting solution. Your expertise will play a pivotal role in streamlining financial reporting processes, ensuring compliance with global accounting standards, and providing valuable insights to support informed decision-making at the group level. You will be part of a DevOps team and will be expected to adopt the Agile framework around all aspect of the Product delivery and operations. You will be expected to engage other Technology teams such as Architecture, Application Support, Digital Security and so on as required to deliver agreed activity. What you will deliver: SAP S4 Hana Group Reporting Implementation Lead and participate in the end-to-end implementation of SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting, collaborating with cross-functional teams and external partners to understand the business requirements, including project planning, scoping, and resource allocation etc. Analyse business requirements, assess existing processes, and design efficient solutions using SAP Group Reporting functionalities. Configure and customize the SAP Group Reporting module to align with the organization's reporting needs. Financial Data Integration and Consolidation Design and oversee the integration of financial data from various sources into the SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting module, including usage of tools like GRDC. Ensure data accuracy, integrity, and consistency during the consolidation process. Develop and maintain consolidation rules, currency translation, and intercompany eliminations etc. Financial Reporting and Analysis Design and generate group-level financial, statutory and Tax reports, including income statements, balance sheets, cash flow statements, and other custom reports as required. Provide expertise in data analysis, enabling accurate financial forecasts, budgeting, and variance analysis. Support management with technical insights to aid strategic financial decision-making. Compliance and Governance Ensure adherence to global accounting standards (e.g., IFRS) and regulatory requirements while configuring the SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting system. Establish and maintain financial controls, data security, and governance procedures for the platform. System Maintenance and Support Oversee the day-to-day operations and maintenance of the S/4HANA Group Reporting solution Monitor the performance of SAP Group Reporting, proactively identifying and resolving any technical or functional issues. Collaborate and lead to address system enhancements, upgrades, and bug fixes Process Optimisation and Improvements: Keep abreast of the latest developments in SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting and other relevant technologies. Identify opportunities for process optimization, automation, and improvement within the finance and reporting domain. Continuously assess and improve financial processes and workflows leveraging the capabilities of S/4HANA Group Reporting Collaborate with stakeholders to identify opportunities for automation and efficiency gains. Implement best practices and industry standards to optimize financial reporting and analysis. Contribute in bps Community of Practice Conduct training sessions and workshops for functional community, end-users and key stakeholders to enhance their understanding of the SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting module. Act as an internal knowledge resource, hold bps intellectual property, build best practices and providing guidance on financial reporting and analysis. Stay abreast of the latest advancements in S/4HANA Central Finance and financial technologies to facilitate continuous skill development. As an SAP FICO Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, your role is critical in bridging business requirements with SAP capabilities, ensuring the effective utilization of these functionalities to enhance asset management processes and drive operational efficiency. What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications) Technical Skills we need from you In-depth knowledge of SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting functionalities, configuration, and integration with other SAP modules In-depth knowledge of SAP's Financial Consolidation (FC) and Group Reporting Data Collection capabilities In-depth knowledge and understanding of SAP best Practices (1SG, 28B, 3LX & 4BV) for Group reporting SLT & real time data replication AIF interface and error handling ICMR, Planning consolidations, eliminations, Global accounts, FS items, Data mapping, reporting rules & governance MDG integration of Central Finance with SAP and other non-SAP solutions GRDC and other possible mode of data load Good understanding of SAP architecture and all interface technologies like IDOC, RFC and others. Excellent understanding of Initial data load and real time data replication, Consolidation monitor monitoring and batch job monitoring etc. In-depth Knowledge of Month end quarter end processes. Deep understanding of business partner concept, document splitting key and value mapping and cost object mapping. Financial Expertise Strong understanding of global accounting principles and financial reporting standards (e.g., IFRS, US GAAP) Ability to interpret complex financial data and provide actionable insights. Expertise in E2E finance processes supported by central finance including but not limited to central payment, open item management, credit management, intercompany transactions, consolidations, group & external reporting, Sox compliance etc... Analytical and Problem-Solving Skills Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities, with attention to detail and accuracy Capacity to handle multiple priorities and deliver results in a fast-paced environment. Communication and Collaboration Require excellent communication and interpersonal skills to work effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders. Ability to translate technical concepts into user-friendly language for non-technical users. Project Management Demonstrated project management skills, leading successful implementations and managing project timelines. Essential Skills Bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting, information Technology or a related field with deep accounting, reporting and compliance knowledge. Chartered Accountant degree is desirable. Years of experience: 8-12 years of relevant experience in SAP Finance with a minimum of 3+ SAP Central Finance group reporting implementation experiences Skills that set you apart Certification in S4 Hana Finance, Central Finance or Group Reporting will be an added advantage. Candidate should have good communication and verbal skills. ABAP debugging skills will be an added advantage.



