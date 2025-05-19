Senior enterprise technology engineer

Entity:Technology
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Integration platform team. This is a multidisciplinary team of authorities with a range of skills including UX, UI, Integration domain, Architects, Software, Platform, Delivery, Product & Customer enablement. You will work with a wide variety of stakeholders including technology leaders, business facing product team and their leadership and other senior customers.
This role is part of our Digital Core team that are responsible for building and operating IT Platforms that are used across bp by the business facing teams.
Specifically, this role is responsible for building, enhancing and innovating for Integration Platform (iPaaS) that is built on top of a plethora of technology components, handled services from cloud platform vendors (AWS and Azure) and cloud-based infrastructure. Some examples of technology components in use include open-source software such as Apache Camel, Apache Karavan, Open Policy Agent (OPA), Cloud services include API Management (APIM), Messaging and Event Streaming Services among many others. Infrastructure elements include Kubernetes clusters (AKS, EKS).
As a Senior Platform Engineer, you will own the platform engineering aspects of building and operating Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS). You will be providing technology and platform specialist capability to the team. Primary activities will be in the development, customization, testing and support of iPaas, as well as contribution to technical designs.!
As a platform Engineer, you will focus on site reliability engineering and dev-sec-ops supporting specific business requirements or enabling functions. Platform Engineers will focus on underpinning or enabling technology platforms with a lens on volume, capacity, performance, stability, integrity and high availability. You are expected to adopt AI technologies to automate operations and SRE.
Technical skills we need from you
Infrastructure skills
Database skills
Skills that set you apart
Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.