Senior enterprise technology engineer

You will work with

Integration platform team. This is a multidisciplinary team of authorities with a range of skills including UX, UI, Integration domain, Architects, Software, Platform, Delivery, Product & Customer enablement. You will work with a wide variety of stakeholders including technology leaders, business facing product team and their leadership and other senior customers.

Let me tell you about the role

This role is part of our Digital Core team that are responsible for building and operating IT Platforms that are used across bp by the business facing teams.

Specifically, this role is responsible for building, enhancing and innovating for Integration Platform (iPaaS) that is built on top of a plethora of technology components, handled services from cloud platform vendors (AWS and Azure) and cloud-based infrastructure. Some examples of technology components in use include open-source software such as Apache Camel, Apache Karavan, Open Policy Agent (OPA), Cloud services include API Management (APIM), Messaging and Event Streaming Services among many others. Infrastructure elements include Kubernetes clusters (AKS, EKS).

As a Senior Platform Engineer, you will own the platform engineering aspects of building and operating Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS). You will be providing technology and platform specialist capability to the team. Primary activities will be in the development, customization, testing and support of iPaas, as well as contribution to technical designs.!

As a platform Engineer, you will focus on site reliability engineering and dev-sec-ops supporting specific business requirements or enabling functions. Platform Engineers will focus on underpinning or enabling technology platforms with a lens on volume, capacity, performance, stability, integrity and high availability. You are expected to adopt AI technologies to automate operations and SRE.

What you will deliver

Responsible for development, testing and operation for Integration platforms.

Focus on scalability, hands-on coding or customization contribution, adherence to platform engineering standard methodologies (e.g. technical design, design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, and technical documentation).!

Focus on testing and deployment of software or platforms via CI/CD pipeline that meet privacy and compliance requirements, and that follows site reliability engineering standard processes.

Establish Observability to the Integration platforms and integrations.

Support a fast and agile product release while maintaining high service reliability following site-reliability engineering best practices: on-call rotations for services they maintain, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs. Design, build, deploy and maintain infrastructure as code. Containerizes server deployments

Chip in to ideas for service automation and process simplification

Manage a team of SRE engineers promoting a culture of agility, continuous improvement and adopt opportunities provided through increased automation.

Maximise value from current applications and emerging technologies showing technical thought leadership in their business area across a wide range of technologies.

Works with users and business analysts to understand requirements.

Collaborates with peers across I&E teams and mentors more junior engineers

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical skills we need from you

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Computer Information Systems or equivalent work experience

Years of experience: 12+ years, with a minimum of 8 years of relevant experience.

12+ years, with a minimum of 8 years of relevant experience. Validated experience and deep skill in one or more of SRE technologies, and tools like Terraform/Bicep, Grafana/Prometheus, Kibana/ELK…. etc.

Willingness and ability to learn, to become skilled in at least one more cloud-native (AWS and Azure) integration solutions on top of your existing skillset

Deep understanding of the Interface development lifecycle, automated unit and functional testing, CI/CD Azure DevOps and telemetry

Demonstrated understanding of modern technologies like Cloud native, containers, serverless

Platform Security remediation and guardrails using WIZ, Check Marx/Veracode integration with pipelines.

Strong experience in open-source technologies and able to adopt AI assisted operations.

Strong experience in Kubernetes, API Gateways, Messaging brokers like Kafka, ASB…etc.

Strong inclusive leadership and people management

Stakeholder Management

Embrace a culture of continuous improvement

Infrastructure skills

Expert in using cloud, infrastructure services using Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure

Deep appreciation in understanding of using core cloud application infrastructure services including identity platforms, networking, storage, databases, containers, and serverless

Monitoring and telemetry tools like Grafana, Open Telemetry

Database skills

Competent knowledge of databases, such as relational, graph, document, and key-value

Master ability in data modeling and database design

Master ability in SQL

Skills that set you apart

Prior experience of having built and operated platforms at scale

Prior experience of having built and operated Kubernetes clusters at scale

Passion for technology, driven by purpose, working as a missionary (not mercenary)

Possess a passion for mentoring and coaching engineers in both technical and soft skills

AI assisted DevOps

You have a product-centric approach that you use to understand business needs. You have the technical and interpersonal skills to collaboratively design scalable systems and engineering solutions that meet those needs

You employ strong senses of empathy and curiosity to build the best possible experiences for the users of your products!

About bp

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

