Senior enterprise technology engineer - endur

Endur Technology Engineers in the bp Disciplines Modelbp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As an Endur Technology Engineer you are an experienced Endur practitioner with a deep level of application and trading expertise. Endur Technology Engineers work within bp’s Gas and Power Trading division on the core trading and risk management platform, Endur. You will bring knowledge of commodity trading and the use of ERTM systems to manage this activity. You will be familiar with both the business application of these technologies and the broad concepts behind Agile technology delivery and DevOps.bp operates a discipline-based organization and Endur Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community.You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.European Gas & Power (EGP) is part of bp’s trading business based in Canary Wharf, London. It is front and centre in bp’s plans to move away from Oil to a future of renewable energy. The gas business is a crucial element of this transition providing base load capacity and the ability to meet peak demand, while the power business is investing heavily in wind and solar. Their power strategy includes reaching 12GW of renewable power by 2030; which equates to one third of the UK’s total current demand.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Crucial Experience and Desirable criteria :

Bachelor or master’s degree or equivalent experience in computer science, engineering, information systems, economics or a numerate degree

A minimum of 5 years shown hands-on experience implementing and extending features in OpenLink Endur with desirable experience in Gas, Power, Emissions markets.

Experience of Endur configuration across areas such as deal modelling, valuation, risk management, confirmations, settlement/invoicing (BODT and Accounting) and physical scheduling activities.

Familiarity in Agile technology delivery and DevOps across Front, Middle and Back Office operations.

Familiar with the Endur schema and data model along with experience of some of the main components of the product – e.g. grid architecture, various modules/managers, domain services, operation services etc.

Working with business analysts, developers, testers and business functions to elaborate requirements, design and implement efficient application solutions

Implementing a test regime to ensure solution quality across the delivery

Working with a hybrid team of delivery resources (internal & external); utilising scrum methodology where relevant

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and customers up to executive level

Experience working on European gas and power traded market

Endur system configuration to support Power, CO2, GO and Nat Gas Portfolios - Physical Trading and Financial trading.

Working with solution architecture to ensure an end-to-end application landscape which meets business requirements

Reviewing and elaborating interface specifications for other systems connecting to Endur

Core Skills Expectations :

Agile Core Practices - Understand and apply agile values and principles and core agility practices to the work of the team; including agile attitude and focus on customer, product and team to generate value.

- Understand and apply agile values and principles and core agility practices to the work of the team; including agile attitude and focus on customer, product and team to generate value. Technical Specialism - The development and exploitation of expertise in any specific area of information or communications technology, technique, method, product or application area.

- The development and exploitation of expertise in any specific area of information or communications technology, technique, method, product or application area. Configuration management and release - The lifecycle planning, control and management of the assets of an organization (such as documentation, software and service assets, including information relating to those assets and their relationships. This involves identification, classification and specification of all configuration items (CIs) and the interfaces to other processes and data.

- The lifecycle planning, control and management of the assets of an organization (such as documentation, software and service assets, including information relating to those assets and their relationships. This involves identification, classification and specification of all configuration items (CIs) and the interfaces to other processes and data. Documentation and knowledge sharing - The systematic management of vital knowledge to create customer value for the organization by capturing, sharing, developing and exploiting the collective knowledge of the organization to improve performance, support decision making and mitigate risks. The development of a supportive and collaborative knowledge sharing culture to drive the successful adoption of technology solutions for knowledge management. Providing access to informal, tacit knowledge as well as formal, documented, explicit knowledge by facilitating internal and external collaboration and communications.

The systematic management of vital knowledge to create customer value for the organization by capturing, sharing, developing and exploiting the collective knowledge of the organization to improve performance, support decision making and mitigate risks. The development of a supportive and collaborative knowledge sharing culture to drive the successful adoption of technology solutions for knowledge management. Providing access to informal, tacit knowledge as well as formal, documented, explicit knowledge by facilitating internal and external collaboration and communications. Information security - The selection, design, justification, implementation operation of controls and management strategies to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability and relevant compliance of information systems with legislation, regulation and relevant standards.

- The selection, design, justification, implementation operation of controls and management strategies to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability and relevant compliance of information systems with legislation, regulation and relevant standards. Metrics definition and Instrumentation - The measurement capability to support agreed organizational information needs. The planning, implementation, and control of activities to measure attributes of processes, products, and services in order to assess performance, progress, and provide indications and insights to actual or potential problems, issues, and risks.

- The measurement capability to support agreed organizational information needs. The planning, implementation, and control of activities to measure attributes of processes, products, and services in order to assess performance, progress, and provide indications and insights to actual or potential problems, issues, and risks. Service operations and resiliency - ability to build and operate services and applications at scale with automation to maintain high levels of availability. To do this, a combination of activities are required from the initial design and sizing of the infrastructure, network, and constituent components to determine throughput (# of transactions/requests, users) through to service health metrics, monitoring, alarming, and remediation. Each of these areas will combine human effort (e.g., a human is paged) as well as automated steps and tools to reduce operational burden and overhead.

- ability to build and operate services and applications at scale with automation to maintain high levels of availability. To do this, a combination of activities are required from the initial design and sizing of the infrastructure, network, and constituent components to determine throughput (# of transactions/requests, users) through to service health metrics, monitoring, alarming, and remediation. Each of these areas will combine human effort (e.g., a human is paged) as well as automated steps and tools to reduce operational burden and overhead. Source control and code management - The practice of supervising and managing changes to code to help to resolve and merging contributions from multiple sources. This includes the use of best practices such as using pull requests and trunk based development, running automated testing and static analysis pre-commit, and preventing build breaks through automation/rollbacks.

- The practice of supervising and managing changes to code to help to resolve and merging contributions from multiple sources. This includes the use of best practices such as using pull requests and trunk based development, running automated testing and static analysis pre-commit, and preventing build breaks through automation/rollbacks. Testing and Quality Assuranc e - Measure and maintain a high level of code quality from development through deployment to production. This includes automated and manual testing, including but not limited to: unit testing, static analysis, functional testing, UI testing, load testing, chaos testing. Testing should be done throughout the development lifecycle (agile) rather than being reserved to a specific milestone (waterfall).

e - Measure and maintain a high level of code quality from development through deployment to production. This includes automated and manual testing, including but not limited to: unit testing, static analysis, functional testing, UI testing, load testing, chaos testing. Testing should be done throughout the development lifecycle (agile) rather than being reserved to a specific milestone (waterfall). Coaching - Uses a blend of formal and informal coaching to build the capability of the team to ensure that performance delivery is sustainable in the longer term and the team are motivated to continue to develop their capabilities.

- Uses a blend of formal and informal coaching to build the capability of the team to ensure that performance delivery is sustainable in the longer term and the team are motivated to continue to develop their capabilities. Collaboration - The ability to collaborate with teams internally and externally to drive activities that support the wider bp strategy. Collaborative leaders enable and empower others to cooperate willingly to achieve positive results. They navigate a varied network of people, inside and outside of bp, to gain insight and ideas. They co-create through collective curiosity, communities and new collaboration tools to discover possibilities so that digital transformation and high performance can thrive at pace. They focus on being customer and user-centric.

- The ability to collaborate with teams internally and externally to drive activities that support the wider bp strategy. Collaborative leaders enable and empower others to cooperate willingly to achieve positive results. They navigate a varied network of people, inside and outside of bp, to gain insight and ideas. They co-create through collective curiosity, communities and new collaboration tools to discover possibilities so that digital transformation and high performance can thrive at pace. They focus on being customer and user-centric. Facilitation - Facilitates learning, group activities and group discussions. Uses a range of techniques to guide group sessions to appropriate and useful outcomes, in a constructive and timely manner

- Facilitates learning, group activities and group discussions. Uses a range of techniques to guide group sessions to appropriate and useful outcomes, in a constructive and timely manner Mentoring - Provides a reciprocal and collaborative at-will relationship for the purpose of the mentee’s growth, learning, and career development. Often there is an emphasis on organizational goals, culture, career goals, advice on professional development, and work-life balance.

