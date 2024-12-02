Senior machine learning engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

We are looking for a Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) Engineer to join our dynamic team, focusing on ensuring robust, scalable, and secure deployment of machine learning models that align with bp’s digital transformation objectives. This role exists to bridge the gap between data science and IT operations, ensuring that machine learning models move seamlessly from development to production, supporting bp’s mission to drive data-driven insights and innovation in the energy sector.

The MLOps Engineer will be responsible for deploying, scaling, and maintaining machine learning models in production environments, building automated CI/CD pipelines, and optimizing infrastructure for performance and reliability. By demonstrating modern MLOps practices and collaborating closely with data scientists, software engineers, and DevOps teams, this role will contribute to enhancing automation, improving system resilience, and ensuring high standards of security and compliance across bp’s AI applications.

This position plays a crucial part in bp’s strategic goal to harness AI and machine learning for operational efficiency, informed decision-making, and innovation. The MLOps Engineer’s contributions are vital to ensuring that bp remains competitive and agile in the evolving energy landscape, while upholding the highest standards of security, performance, and reliability in our AI systems.



