Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

bp is committed to becoming a more agile organization. The business agility team places a key part in helping to make bp less complex, remove duplication, improve performance and reduce costs. The senior manager, business agility strategy & insights will help to bring agile solutions to bp through the delivery of a business agility roadmap connected to a robust measurement framework to be able to track progress. This role will report into the Head of strategic change, who sits on the business agility leadership team, and will play an important role in proactively leveraging data and insights to surface the group wide themes and systemic impediments that are getting in the way of performance and understand where bp is on its adoption of agility practices.

Crucial Experience and Job Requirements:

Data analytics and insights – knowledge and experience in combining data sets and visualization

Consulting skills

Transformation, system, process & cultural change

Strategic change, communication and engagement experience in a complex, multinational organization

Strategic Planning & Management

Problem solving, systems thinking & critical thinking (complex and complicated)

Portfolio / Programme / Project management, including Change Management

Organisational learning - proactive listening & identification of organisational issues / opportunities. Connect with project execution & capability pillars on critical interventions and skillsets – building embedded capability to manage change / cultural intervention. Learning from engagements.

Business & commercial acumen. Customer centricity

Crucial Education

Degree or equivalent experience in a relevant field (Psychology, Economics, Social Sciences, Marketing & Communications etc.)

Preferred but not crucial – certification or qualification in agile practices (Lean, Kaizen, Scrum etc.)

Desirable Criteria

Experience in working in agile organizations and/or applying agile practices.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.