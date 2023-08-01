Senior principal software engineer

Job summary

Bp's Innovation & Engineering (I&E) organization is the central organization for all software development. We build all the technology that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream delivery of energy to our customers. This role is a senior leader in our organization, reporting to the VP, Software and Platform Engineering.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



What you will do for us…

Lead and grow the software engineering organizations for one or more of the following areas: production & operations, customers & products (B2C, B2B), and trading & shipping

Closely collaborate with cross functional peers (product, digital design, data & analytics, etc) to ensure coherent digital solutions across bp.

Defining, set, and propagate the software engineering vision and strategy for your area, in collaboration with the VP, Software & Platform Engineering.

Be responsible for technical decisions pertaining to software engineering in your area, e.g. buy versus build, technical design, software engineering technical reference model (with exception of security, privacy and compliance).

Be responsible for delivery and maintenance of software systems and applications in your area.

Manage the budget and headcount for software engineers in your area. As part of this, ensure that the right software engineering capability is allocated to an activity.

Identify and lead software engineering programs and use case prioritization for your area and work closely with the VP Software & Platform Engineering on bp group-wide prioritization.

Pioneer new use cases for software engineering to enhance bp’s external business competitiveness and digital leadership.

Provide insights, stay at the leading edge of emergent trends and technologies and advise executive team and senior business leaders on the introduction of new software technologies and partnerships into bp.

Advise business SVPs for their area on software engineering.

Co-develop software engineering strategy with VP, Software and Platform Engineering and corresponding business entities.

Provide input on mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures and investment activities from a software engineering perspective.

Serve as an ambassador for bp and elevate bp’s external profile in the area of software engineering.

What will you bring....

Expertise in software engineering, exhibiting both breadth and depth of technical software engineering skills and has significant past hands-on experience in building, developing, launching and maintaining software solutions at scale.

Has prior experience growing, developing, running and leading large software engineering organizations.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.