At bp, we're aspiring to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in digital design is an opportunity to grow and deliver innovation at pace while shaping the future of bp.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



The Senior Product Designer is a member of the Incubation team, promoting design standards and supporting the team, as the foundation for crafting cohesive experiences. This role will be passionate about building outstanding experiences and think deeply about people, user experience and visual design.

Your Accountabilities

Leading and managing UX best practice across Incubation teams, developing world class product design.

Executing and leading others with strong visual design skills and technical knowledge of implementing and feeding into design systems.

Using your UX skills and knowledge; to create user flows, wireframes, and IA.

Driving a user first mentality and a design thinking methodology into everything you do.

Lead and nurture Product Designers work to focus on user understanding, utilizing human experience design and best practices.

Actively coach, train, and drive change for product design across bp.

About you

Experience is what matters most. The successful candidate should have experience leading a single team and delivered small to medium scale projects. You should have a portfolio that highlights your approach to problem solving coupled with your skills in research, user experience, and design (both visual and interaction). Other skills include:

Be a strong communicator, empowering and educating your team and partners on all things Product Design.

Visual design skills (typography, iconography, composition, color, composition, layout) and be a champion of design quality.

Knowledge of different research methods, how to structure research and basic tests to reduce the risk of confirmation and other types of bias impacting the results.

Synthesize and communicate key insights cross-functionally to key partners, always advocating for the user.

Ability to apply standard methodology principles of inclusive design.

An advocate and active user of the Design Thinking process and methodology to deliver superior user outcomes: planning, executing, and implementing the end-to-end process.

Knowledge of Agile or Lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative, agile environment

Articulate your design decisions based upon user value and user and business problems.

CSS, A/B testing, experimentation, webflow experience

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options (60% office, 40% remote), a generous compensation package, paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



