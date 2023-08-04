Senior product designer

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.



Job Description:

The Product Design Lead is a vital member of the Design discipline. You will promote our design standards and support the team in developing and maintaining them as the foundation for crafting cohesive experiences. Your role will be ‘hands-on’ as an Individual Contributor designing products within a Discovery Squad.

You are passionate about building outstanding experiences and thinking deeply about people and the experiences we build, making them better for humans, our business, and the planet. You are a leader who cares about developing junior Product Designers while actively inputting into our subject area to continually improve the quality of our practice.

What You Will Deliver

Part of a multi-disciplinary discovery squad, you will be working to uncover opportunities for product development, identifying, quantifying the value, and validating potential solutions with customers.

You will need to wear many hats, from experience mapping to prototyping solutions, working closely with UX Research to validate concepts quickly.

You will build rapid designs of varying degrees of fidelity from sketches and wireframes through to high-fidelity prototypes.

You will leverage on existing libraries and work with Design Engineering to identify potential design system patterns.

Working with data – qualitative and quantitative – to advise all design decisions

Driving a user-first mentality and a design thinking methodology into everything you do. A passionate advocate of putting the user front and center with user-informed design decisions.

What You will Bring

Experience is what matters most. A successful candidate should have experience working as a Product Designer or Product Design Leader on an in-house Design team or at a Design agency. Experience leading multiple teams across a range of large-scale projects would be beneficial. Your portfolio should highlight your approach to problem-solving coupled with your skills in research, user experience, and design (both visual and interaction). Other skills include:

Expert communicator, empowering and educating your team and partners on product design, including product-line concepts, narratives, and customer value propositions.

Strong skills in visual design subject areas (typography, iconography, composition, color, composition, layout) and champion for design system usage and Product Design quality

Knowledge of various research methods, how to structure research and essential tests to reduce the risk of confirmation and other types of bias impacting the results.

Ability to apply and advocate best principles of accessible and inclusive design.

Ability to articulate your design decisions based on user value and the problems they tackle for the business.

Ability to optimally consolidate and communicate key findings and insights cross-functionally to critical partners, actively engaging with the product team and advocating for the user.

Ability to represent a design philosophy and principles and be a guardian of them.

An advocate and active user of the Design Thinking process and methodology to deliver outstanding user outcomes: planning, executing, and implementing the end-to-end process.

Knowledge of Agile or Lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative, agile environment is a plus.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.