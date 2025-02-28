Entity:Technology
This role is a key part of bp’s ERP Transformation Programme, responsible for defining, implementing, and maintaining the methodology and toolsets that will enable the successful delivery of the transformation. You will collaborate with programme leadership, project managers, ERP architects, IT governance teams, and external partners to drive standardized execution practices, frameworks, and tools.
As a Senior Project Manager – ERP Transformation (Methods & Tools), you will be responsible for the design, governance, and implementation of delivery methodologies, frameworks, and supporting toolsets for ERP transformation. This role is critical to ensuring consistency, efficiency, and best practices across all programme workstreams.
Your role will focus on programme execution frameworks, delivery methodologies, tooling strategy, and continuous improvement of project execution standards. You will play a critical role in ensuring that ERP transformation workstreams adhere to structured methodologies that drive efficiency, transparency, and governance.
Develop and maintain the ERP transformation delivery methodology, ensuring alignment with best practices (e.g., SAP Activate, Agile, Waterfall, Hybrid models).
Define and implement programme governance frameworks, including standard work package structures, approval gates, and quality checkpoints.
Own the tooling strategy for ERP programme execution, ensuring seamless integration across project planning, risk management, financial tracking, and reporting tools.
Work with programme managers, PMO, and IT leaders to define standardized templates, playbooks, and execution workflows.
Ensure adoption of project management and collaboration tools such as Jira, SAP Solution Manager, ServiceNow, or equivalent.
Oversee data integrity and reporting consistency across all transformation initiatives, ensuring stakeholders have access to real-time insights.
Manage continuous improvement initiatives, refining methodologies and toolsets to increase programme execution efficiency.
Facilitate training and knowledge-sharing sessions for project teams, ensuring alignment with delivery best practices.
Act as a key advisor on ERP transformation governance, ensuring project managers adhere to established frameworks.
Drive the integration of risk, issue, and change management methodologies into programme execution models.
Support executive reporting and steering committee presentations by ensuring high-quality programme dashboards and performance insights.
Mentor and support PMO analysts and programme managers, fostering a structured and methodical approach to project delivery.
Bachelor’s degree in business, Project Management, Technology, or a related field.
8+ years of experience in programme/project management, with a strong focus on methodologies, tools, and governance for large-scale ERP transformations.
Expertise in SAP S/4HANA transformation methodologies, including SAP Activate, Agile, and Hybrid delivery models.
Strong experience in designing and implementing PMO governance, execution frameworks, and programme management tools.
Ability to evaluate, recommend, and integrate programme management tools (e.g., Jira, ServiceNow, SAP Solution Manager, Clarity PPM, Microsoft Project, Power BI).
Strong understanding of programme governance, risk management, and executive reporting frameworks.
Experience working with third-party vendors, system integrators, and external partners to ensure delivery adherence.
Proficiency in process improvement, methodology development, and knowledge management within large ERP transformation programmes.
Excellent stakeholder engagement skills, with the ability to drive standardization across complex transformation initiatives.
PMP, PRINCE2, or SAFe certification.
Experience in ERP transformation governance for large enterprises.
Prior experience working in regulated industries such as energy, finance, or manufacturing.
Familiarity with AI-driven project execution analytics and predictive programme risk assessments.
bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.