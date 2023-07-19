Senior retail growth commercial analyst

Job summary

About the role: As a member of the Convenience Retail Growth Team, you will be responsible for providing in-depth analyses of market trends, consumer behaviours, business performance and to provide actionable insights and recommendations that drive decision making. You will also support the Convenience and PPM Team, by leading or coordinating financial activities with relevant impact on one or more markets. The Convenience Retail Growth programme has been set-up to define and manage the retail growth plan for Europe, which aims to deliver our overall target of doubling Convenience Gross Margin by 2030. The Convenience Retail Growth team is an exciting new team in the process of being set up, and will contain experts from across the business e.g. Offer Development, Opex, Marketing, etc. The team will report to the Convenience Trading VP for Europe. This role will support the programme team by analysing both internal and external data, insights, and market-trends to ensure deep understanding of key initiatives within the retail growth programme plan. This role should enable value creation through data. From developing a better understanding of potential opportunities within specific markets, through to assessing performance of the existing business and identifying gaps. Note: This role will require travel. It is not yet known how much. The majority of work will be done virtually, but the person in this role needs to be mobile. For example, there will be times where visiting certain markets for 1 week at time is required to enable market assessments. Job advert What you’ll be supporting: • Ensure that all decision-making is driven by the right commercial and strategic data and insights • Collate, analyse and present insight for key stakeholders while presenting data within a number of formats and sources • Build models and run scenarios to support revenue growth and maximise commercial potential of initiative • Provide financial evaluation of initiatives – quantify benefits and costs • Support FM development, providing data to finance teams to ensure that strong data-backed assumptions inform ROI discussions • Develop dashboards/reporting to measure the performance of specific initiatives • Challenge and support the thinking of the team – including the regular sharing of insights and opportunities • Work together with wider business stakeholders to ensure all data and insight is considered and understood (i.e. marketing, strategy, PPM, global insights, operations) • Build, manage and maintain insight-led external relationships (including, but not exclusive to, IGD, Neilson, CTP) Your experience might include: • Experience and proven ability in analysing data and insight to drive positive change and enhanced performance outputs essential • Ability to work virtually with multiple stakeholders essential • Commercial and/or business case development experience essential • Experience working in a trading environment preferred • Experience working within a fast-paced retail business desirable • Operations and/or supply chain experience a nice to have.

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



This role can be filled in Portugal, Netherlands, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom.

In this role You will:

Ensure that all decision-making is driven by the right commercial and strategic data and insights

Collate, analyse and present insight for key stakeholders while communicating data within a number of formats and sources

Build models and run scenarios to support revenue growth and maximise commercial potential of initiative

Provide financial evaluation of initiatives – quantify benefits and costs

Support FM development, providing data to finance teams to ensure that strong data-backed assumptions advise ROI discussions

Develop dashboards/reporting to measure the performance of specific initiatives

Challenge and support the thinking of the team – including the regular sharing of insights and opportunities

Work together with wider business stakeholders to ensure all data and insight is considered and understood (i.e. marketing, strategy, PPM, global insights, operations)

Build, manage and maintain insight-led external relationships (including IGD, Neilson, CTP)

What You will need to be successful:

Proficient in English (another European language is an advantage)

Degree in related field

Min. 5 years of experience in Retail or in retail related field

Experience in analyzing data and insight to drive positive change and improved performance outputs

Ability to work virtually with multiple stakeholders

Commercial and/or business case development attitude

Experience working in a trading environment & within a fast-paced retail business is preferred

Operations and/or supply chain experience is a nice to have

Why join us

This role will support the Retail growth programme activities as well as act as PPM support for the Convenience LT team

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, insurances and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer Journey Mapping, Customer Segmentation, Customer service design, Customer value proposition, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy, Offer execution and growth, Proposition development, Retail Category Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Sustainability awareness and action, Using market research effectively



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.