Senior reward delivery advisor, Trinidad & Tobago

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Aboput Us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Role Synopsis

This role provides reward & benefits expertise across the Americas region, with a focus on Trinidad & Tobago while ensuring reward & benefit plans follows policy and local regulatory requirements. The candidate will Drive alignment to all internal and external policies and standards and support delivery and implementation of bp group and country reward & benefit programs.

Key Accountabilities

Accountable for providing accurate and timely reward and benefit specialist advice

Consistent application of reward and benefit processes and policy in line with bp group standards

Conduct assurance on compliance with policies and local regulatory requirements

Manage local country reward programs, including health, welfare, and retirement plans

Manage annual reward & benefit cyclical processes, such as annual reward review, employee share plans, and benefit schemes

Ensure reward & benefit communication materials are up to date and readily available to employees

Support local, regional and global reward projects as required

Provide specialist advice on the design of reward & benefit solutions and management of their implementation at a local level

Support any local collective bargaining or labour relations negotiations and implement outcomes

Manage local reward & benefit vendors/suppliers

Perform as secretary for the pension plan committee

Crucial Education:

Bachelor’s degree in finance, economics, or business or equivalent work experience

Crucial Experience and Job Requirements:

Strong business operations skills (e.g., familiarity with Excel, data management, research, etc.)

Knowledge of the regulatory, legal and social requirements for reward and benefit programs in Trinidad & Tobago

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Fluent in English

Desirable criteria

Experience working with health & retirement benefit plans

Understanding of how data is transmitted between systems and the impact each system has on the other

Experience working with diverse customers across multiple teams

Ability to multitask and prioritize activities to improve value

Considering Joining our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

