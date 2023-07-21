Site traffic information and cookies

Senior reward delivery advisor, US retirement plans

  • Location United States of America - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ064096
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

About Us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Entity:

People & Culture


Job Family Group:

HR Group


Job Summary:

Job Description:

Role synopsis

This role provides retirement benefits expertise across for the United States and ensures US retirement plans arfollowsth policy and local regulatory requirements. The candidate will drive alignment to all internal and external policies and standards while supporting delivery and implementation of bp group and country reward & wellbeing programs.

Key accountabilities

  • Responsible for daily operations of US pension and savings plans

  • Accountable for providing accurate and timely pension and savings benefit specialist advice

  • Consistent application of retirement plan processes and policy in line with bp group standards

  • Conduct assurance on compliance with policies and local regulatory requirements

  • Manage annual retirement benefit cyclical processes

  • Manage retirement benefit vendors/suppliers

  • Ensure retirement plan communication materials are up to date and readily available to employees

  • Provide specialist advice on the design of retirement benefit solutions and implementation management

  • Support any local collective bargaining agreement negotiations and implement outcomes

  • Support local, regional and global reward projects as required

  • Coordinates sophisticated administrative projects

  • Maintains and updates plan administration manuals and plan documents

  • Drafts and coordinates the distribution of pension and savings plan communications

  • Provides direction to retirement plan administrator regarding data corrections

  • Supports acquisition and divestiture activity

  • Provides support for litigation, ERISA claims and appeals, domestic relations orders, subpoenas and other legal proceedings

Crucial education:

Bachelor’s degree in finance, economics, or business or equivalent work experience

Crucial experience and job requirements:

  • Strong business operations skills (e.g., familiarity with Excel, data management, research, etc.)

  • Knowledge of the regulatory, legal and social requirements for benefit programs in the United States

  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

  • Strong verbal and written communication skills

  • Fluent in English

Desirable criteria

  • Experience working with US pension and savings benefit plans

  • Understanding of how data is transmitted between systems and the impact each system has on the other

  • Experience working with diverse collaborators across multiple teams

  • Ability to multitask and prioritize activities to enhance value

Considering Joining our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

