It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.Purpose of this role is to ensure a robust and structured set of operational on-site processes, aligned with OpEx standards and market requirements – as key enabler to underpin efficient business operations, drive sales growth and deliver a high-quality customer experience. In-market subject matter expert for any project or initiative that requires a process change in on-site processes and operational procedures. Also ensures and evaluates sites adherence to approved processes and frameworks, identifying gaps and proposing CI actions plans. As part of business transformation journey, the role is in charge of rolling-in-store productivity tools, being active part in feed central teams with market insights and needs, while analysing solutions proposed, supporting pilots and leading market deployments. Additionally responsible for the training and development of management and staff in our retail sites. Providing training that equips our people with all the vital skills and competencies to do their roles effectively whilst ensuring that we operate sites safely keeping our teams and customers free from harm.



Job Description:

Join our team in Lisbon and advance your career as Senior site process & capability specialist!

In this role you will:

Be the owner of all on-site processes, continually review in store-processes to find opportunities for new, simpler and better ways of working, improving current policies and procedures as vital and support other collaborators to develop or change store-based procedures and agree appropriate plans for successful implementation.

Carry out impact assessment for on-site processes regarding new market/business requirements, such as e.g., convenience offer development, efficiency tool roll-out, standardization, etc. and lead on-site process development accordingly.

Develop, maintain and supervise utilization of a structured and consistent processes' framework. Support proper update and publishing in correspondent platforms and operational tools.

Ensure and end-to-end process adherence from site staff and M&C teams, while defining operational checklist / audits toolkit and standards.

Follow-up checklists and audits annual execution as well as key outcomes (10K, COCO Audit, …), identifying vulnerabilities and agreeing action plans.

Act as a local market SPA for on-site processes, re-conciliating any critical issue detected and coordinate all concerns according to business accountabilities and RAPID models.

Manage close collaboration with Operations and all M&C teams on deploying operational standards (processes, tools, SLAs, critical metrics).

Working closely with European Operational Excellence Manager and colleagues, in a two-way communication and/or squad teams – contributing for a consistent overall framework cross-country, while ensuring market alignment with European strategy.

Drive in-market continuous improvement projects and initiatives, share standard processes and lessons learned.

Participate the ideation and innovation process by externally aware within the market and sharing ideas on improvements around ways of working, automation and simplification.

Work closely with Operations and local System Specialist implementing, maintaining and improving local labor model solutions in order to increase on-site efficiency.

Foster a consumer centric culture in local M&C organization.

Manage, coordinate and undertake the development and execution of training courses to ensure that site teams are being trained in accordance with both the needs of the business and legislative training requirements for all channels of trade

Design, both in-house and with expert third parties and the central capability team, a solution which includes a blended approach to learning which makes use pf new technologies alongside more traditional approaches such as mentor, classroom, action learning and other digital solutions.

Develop close working relationship across various internal departments to ensure that there is a high level of awareness within the training team of all new business activities that will require training and development.

You will need to be successful in:

Proficiency in English & Portuguese (any other European language is a plus)

Bachelor's degree (preferably in Learning&Development/Sales/Retail)

Experience in Retail operations with strong delivery.

Experience in designing and implementing operational processes, SLAs and KPIs and driving continuous improvement initiatives.

Track record of designing and delivering a variety of training solutions to encompass gamification and virtual reality

Broad understanding of the Retail business, in particular site staff and consumer expectations.

Experience in working cross-area; desirable project management experience.

Demonstrated strong stakeholder engagement with the ability to establish and maintain strong relationships.

Well-developed communication skills, including ability to communicate at all levels across the organisation, across the various functions and with external contractors

Strong drive into lean & continuous improvement on operations.

Solid understanding of Retail operational processes.

Customer focus, Change management & Communication and influencing skills.

Ability to listen for and integrate views.

Open to change and innovation.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



